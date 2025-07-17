In a major crackdown on human trafficking and cybercrime, the Visakhapatnam City Police rescued 85 victims from an international human trafficking racket operating under the guise of overseas job placements. They arrested 22 individuals, including agents at the Visakhapatnam Airport, linked to the transnational network.

All of these victims were lured with fake job offers in countries like Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, and Thailand. They were forced to work for China-backed cybercrime networks, which conduct fraudulent investment scams and digital extortion.

Acting on credible intelligence, city police initiated a targeted operation to dismantle a trafficking syndicate exploiting unemployed youth from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The racket operated under the facade of legitimate recruitment. Victims were assured that no educational background or technical skills were needed, and were promised lucrative data entry jobs overseas and high salaries. They were instead trafficked to cyber-fraud centres.

On July 14, two suspects were detained at Visakhapatnam International Airport while attempting to send four youths to Cambodia. The police also identified a foreign-based accomplice, alias Sunny, believed to be operating from Cambodia. Upon arrest, the police seized Rs 50,000 in Indian currency, $2,000 in US currency, two mobile phones, and 20 SIM cards.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the racket is part of a larger, international syndicate with operational links to Chinese cybercrime hubs. Many of the victims, once trafficked, were reportedly held against their will and forced to carry out financial scams targeting foreign nationals.

The police are now coordinating with Interpol and immigration authorities to trace the network’s overseas components and repatriate any Indian nationals still stranded in foreign scam centres.

Commissioner Bagchi urged the public, especially young job seekers and their families, to verify the authenticity of foreign employment offers and recruitment agents. The police have also launched a public awareness campaign across educational institutions and social media platforms.

The Commissioner has also issued a serious warning to fake agents and consultancies, stating that strict action will be taken under the Emigration Act-1983 against those deceiving the public.

For any information or suspected trafficking reports, the public is encouraged to contact the Visakhapatnam City Police Anti-Human Trafficking Cell.

The police advise the citizens to verify agents’ legitimacy on www.emigrate.gov.in and to report any suspicious activities or demands for high fees to the Visakhapatnam CP’s special number, 7995095799. Victims of scams can call 1930 to file a complaint.

