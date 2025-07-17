To evaluate and enhance the airport’s preparedness and response capabilities in handling emergency situations, a full-scale emergency mock exercise was conducted at Visakhapatnam International Airport on 16 July.

The simulated scenario involved an aircraft crash near Bay 8, resulting in a fire outbreak. The drill tested the airport’s emergency response plan, including fire containment, passenger evacuation, and medical assistance.

Coordination among multiple stakeholders was a key aspect of the exercise, with active participation from INS-DEGA, Airports Authority of India, CISF, Indigo Airlines, Air India, Air India Express, India One Air, AIASL, Global Flight Handling Services, GVMC, APHO, Apollo Hospital, NDRF, I&PR, Civil Defence, State Revenue Dept, State fire and rescue services, DMHO, and State police.

The Airport Director emphasised the importance of such exercises in ensuring the highest standards of safety and operational readiness. He stated, “This mock exercise is a testament to our commitment to passenger safety and our collective ability to respond effectively to emergencies. The insights gained will be instrumental in further strengthening our emergency response framework.”

The mock exercise at Visakhapatnam airport concluded with a debriefing session where observations and recommendations were shared to refine the emergency response plan of the airport.

