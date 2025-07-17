Commissioner of Police Shanka Brata Bagchi has advised the Vizag youth not to fall prey to fake recruitment agencies and consultancy firms.

The CP told the media in Visakhapatnam that over 500 persons from North Andhra have been working for various companies abroad that indulge in Cyber scams.

“We are on the job of bringing them back,” said the CP. The police warn the youth of Vizag to beware of fake recruitment agencies and consultancy firms in hopes of getting a job.

Earlier, the CP launched a programme — Nava Samaja Nirmanam — which is aimed at creating awareness among the youth about drug abuse and Cyber frauds. The event was held at Bullayya College in the city. He administered a pledge with them to stay away from drugs.

Meanwhile, the city police arrested two persons, including a woman, in connection with drug trafficking.

The accused — Adilakshmi and Suresh, both residents of Gajuwaka — were allegedly running a fake recruitment agency in Vizag promising jobs to youth in other countries.

