Visakhapatnam is one of the most well-connected cities in India, offering seamless access by road, air, and sea. But if you’re a true traveller at heart and given the choice between air, sea, or road, you’d pick the road, this one’s for you! For anyone who’s been on a road trip, solo or with friends, you know the magic it holds. The shared stories, the music, the unexpected detours, and those moments of pure freedom make every mile memorable. From Vizag, you have the bonus of being connected to one of India’s longest and most scenic highways – National Highway 16, which stretches from Chennai to Kolkata. So, here’s a list of incredible destinations you can explore along NH16, starting from Visakhapatnam.

1. Kolkata, West Bengal

Distance from Vizag: ~880 km

One of the giants of the colonial era, Kolkata is one of the most unique cities of India, which offers a cultural experience unlike any other. The city has colonial architecture, literature, art, and Bengali cuisine woven into a soulful urban fabric.

Things to do:

See iconic landmarks such as the Howrah Bridge and Victoria Memorial

Ride the Kolkata Tram, the only city in India where trams still run

Try Bengali Sweets, especially rasgulla and sandesh

2. Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Distance from Vizag: ~440 km

Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha, is known as the “Temple City of India.” With ancient architecture, urban parks, and a growing art scene, Bhubaneswar strikes a perfect balance between heritage and modernity. The city is also a key stop on the Golden Triangle tourist circuit (with Puri and Konark).

Things to do:

Visit Lingaraj Temple: A 1,000-year-old architectural marvel dedicated to Lord Shiva

Visit Dhauli Hills: A peaceful Buddhist site with rock edicts and a white peace pagoda

Visit Odisha State Museum and Tribal Museum: Explore regional art, culture, and tribal heritage

3. Berhampur (Brahmapur), Odisha

Distance from Vizag: ~280 km

Often called the “Silk City,” Berhampur is a bustling town near the Odisha-Andhra border. Known for its handwoven silk sarees and authentic Odia cuisine, it also serves as a base for travellers heading toward Gopalpur or Chilika Lake. You can check out more details about Berhampur in this article.

Things to do:

Buy Berhampur Silk Sarees: Visit local stores or co-ops for handmade sarees

Try local food: Don’t miss chaula bara (rice fritters) and Odisha-style mutton curry

Visit the nearby Taratarini Temple: A scenic hilltop temple just 30 minutes away

4. Chilika Lake, Odisha

Distance from Vizag: ~330 km

Chilika is Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon, stretching across several districts of Odisha. It’s a paradise for bird watchers and nature lovers, especially during winter when thousands of migratory birds arrive, making this one of the best destinations along NH16.

Things to do:

Spot flamingos, herons, and more during peak bird-watching season at Mangalajodi

Visit Kalijai Temple, A small island temple in the middle of the lake

Watch Dolphins at Satapada: A chance to spot the endangered Irrawaddy dolphins

5. Gopalpur, Odisha

Distance from Vizag: ~280 km

Gopalpur is a quiet coastal town with golden sands, heritage buildings, and minimal tourist rush. A former British port, it now attracts those looking for a peaceful seaside escape.

Things to do:

Relax on Gopalpur Beach: Less commercial and perfect for long walks

Visit the Old Lighthouse, offering a panoramic sea view

Explore remnants of British Port

6. Rajamahendravaram, Andhra Pradesh

Distance from Vizag: ~200 km

Also known as Rajahmundry, this city is one of the most animated cities in Andhra Pradesh, which sits along the banks of the Godavari River. With deep cultural roots, ancient temples, and scenic ghats, it’s often called the “Cultural Capital of Andhra.”

Things to do:

Take a boat ride through the mighty Godavari River

Visit the ISKCON Temple, a peaceful spiritual centre with well-maintained surroundings

Explore the city’s river culture by taking a walk along the Pushkar Ghat and its riverfront

7. Nellore, Andhra Pradesh

Distance from Vizag: ~675 km

Located on the banks of the Penna River, Nellore is a mix of history, temples, beaches, and bird sanctuaries. It’s a lesser-known destination but offers rich experiences for history buffs and nature lovers.

Things to do:

Visit Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, a grand temple with beautiful Dravidian architecture

Relax at Mypadu Beach

Do some birdwatching at Nelapattu Sanctuary

8. Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Distance from Vizag: ~790 km

Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu and one of the most modern cities in India, is a bustling metropolis known for its deep-rooted traditions, arts scene, and beautiful beaches. As the southern end of NH16, it’s a perfect mix of old-world charm and modern lifestyle.

Things to do:

Visit Marina Beach, one of the longest urban beaches in the world

Explore the Dravidian temple architecture first-hand

Enjoy the quintessential South Indian cuisine

These are eight lively destinations situated along the benign roads of NH16, where every stop brings a new story and every journey is an experience worth remembering. Whether you’re heading to Chennai or Kolkata, the destinations along NH16 promise unforgettable moments along the way.

