Nestled along the majestic Godavari river, Rajahmundry – officially known as Rajamahendravaram – is the cultural capital of Andhra Pradesh. The city’s name is derived from the great Chalukyan dynasty ruler, Rajaraja Narendra, in the 11th century. However, the establishment of the city can be traced back to the reign of Ammaraja Vishnuvardhana in 919-934 AD. Over the centuries, the place has been shaped by many great empires including Chalukya, Chola, Kakathiya, Bahmani and Golconda Sultanate. Each leaves an imprint that still resonates in the streets of Rajahmundry. If you haven’t visited this city yet, here are five irresistible reasons that will make you pack your bags and head to Rajahmundry from Visakhapatnam now!

1. To Discover Asia’s Third-Largest Rail-Road Marvel!

The Godavari Bridge in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh is Asia’s third-largest rail-cum-road bridge that crosses a body of water. Inaugurated by Fakruddin Ali Ahmed, the President of India in 1974, the bridge offers breathtaking views throughout the journey!

2. To Sail Through Serenity: Boat Ride to Papi Kondalu

The Papi Kondalu mountain range in Rajahmundry is a scenic beauty that one should definitely experience in their lifetime. With bountiful natural resources and several tribal communities making their livelihood here, the place has more to offer than just being a pilgrimage spot. What accentuates this experience is the boat ride from Rajahmundry. Every morning, the AP government operates boats to Papi Kondalu from Gandi Pochamma Temple boating point which is 35 km from Rajamahendravaram. Tourists are picked up from Rajahmundry at 7.30 am and the day tour on the boat, gliding along River Godavari takes eight hours to reach the destination!

3. To Grab a Bite at The Floating Restaurant!

If you are a foodie, indulging in yummy Putharekulu stuffed with sugar and dry fruits and trying Rajahmundry’s famous rose milk will surely satisfy your palate. However, Rajahmundry has more to offer, and you can experience food in a unique way by trying a meal at one of the floating restaurants here.

4. To Catch a Glimpse of Spellbinding Sunrises and Local Life!

Everyday, Rajahmundry offers the unparalleled opportunity to witness the best of nature come alive, thanks to it being situated adjacent to River Godavari. The three bridges over the water body, Old Havelock Bridge, Kovvur-Rajahmundry Bridge and Godavari Arch Bridge make for a great way to enjoy this scenic beauty. While you are at it, the bridges also give a sneak peek into the locals rowing their boats along the river.

5. Easy Travel Access from Visakhapatnam!

Last but not least, traveling to Rajahmundry from Visakhapatnam is a breeze, making it the perfect destination for a quick and hassle-free getaway. It only takes three hours to reach Rajahmundry from Visakhapatnam via train. You can catch trains like Coromandel Express, Smvb Howrah Express, Mtm Visakhapatnam Express and many more from Vizag Junction.

Alternatively, you can catch an APSRTC or private bus that takes approximately four hours to reach your destination.

So, why wait? Plan your trip from Visakhapatnam, pack your bags, catch a train or bus, and get mesmerized by the unique charm of Rajahmundry!

