Visakhapatnam’s Divis Bridge is undoubtedly the apple of the eye of locals and tourists. But Andhra Pradesh itself is home to two of the longest rivers of South India – Godavari and Krishna – and hosts some of the most breathtaking and astonishing bridges worth visiting at least once in a lifetime. Some of the oldest and biggest bridges, including Asia’s third-largest railroad bridge, reside in the State. So, what are you waiting for? Plan a trip from Visakhapatnam to these five scenic bridges in Andhra Pradesh:

1. Old Godavari (Havelock) Bridge

Old Godavari (Havelock) Bridge, simply called Havelock Bridge, has a history of more than a century. It was a well-known bridge for ages but is now decommissioned. Despite that, this bridge holds a special place in historical records and locals’ hearts.

Commenced in 1897, the bridge was named after Sir Arthur Elibank Havelock, who was the governor of Madras at the time. The bridge was constructed with stone masonry and steel girders, emitting a typical British look. While it was acting as a connecting link between Howrah and old Madras for a century, it passed through Andhra Pradesh via Rajahmundry, was replaced by the Godavari Arch Bridge in 1997. Due to its historical significance and serene backdrop, the government is trying to make it a tourist attraction.

2. Godavari Arch Bridge

Godavari Arch Bridge is a replacement for the old Havelock Bridge, which was decommissioned as mentioned earlier. This new bridge was commissioned in 1997 and was made with steel-arch structures designed to manage high-speed trains. Its spectacular views of the river’s flowing waters and the sight of boats and ferries navigating the pristine river will add charm to your trip.

3. Godavari (Kovvur-Rajahmundry) Bridge

Godavari (Kovvur-Rajahmundry) Bridge was commissioned in 1974. This truss bridge has a road deck over a single rail deck, similar to Grafton Bridge in New South Wales, Australia. It is Asia’s third-largest railroad bridge with a length of 4.1 km. Spanning the Godavari River between Kovvur and Rajahmundry, this bridge gives a sneak peek into locals’ lives.

4. Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage/Dowleswaram Barrage

Dowleswaram Barrage, situated in Rajahmundry, is an irrigation structure built in 1850 by British engineer Sir Arthur Thomas Cotton. Before the construction of this bridge, the place constantly flooded. making it difficult to live. This 3.5 km long barrage allowed floods to pass through and enriched the place and its cultivation practices. This bridge, with lush landscapes around it, is not only a functional infrastructure piece but also a picturesque spot for visitors.

5. Prakasam Barrage

Standing on 76 mammoth pillars, Prakasam Barrage offers the most astonishing views of the Krishna River. It connects two prominent districts of Andhra Pradesh, Krishna and Guntur. With 79 gates, Prakasam Bridge is one of the bridges in South India with the highest number of gates – 70 of which are in Guntur and 7 in Krishna.

The construction of the Prakasam Dam was proposed in 1798 when India was under colonial rule, and the construction was initiated in 1839. However, the East India Company stopped the process for almost 11 years. It was in 1850 that the bridge finally commenced operations. The construction work began precisely in 1852 and was ready by 1855.

Later in independent India, a bridge was constructed over the dam in 1954. It was named after the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh state Tanguturi Prakam Panthulu. It took approximately three years to construct this engineering marvel.

The bridge passes through Vijayawada, NTR and Mangalagiri Tadepalle.

Many trains from Visakhapatnam such as Janmabhoomi Express, Simahadri Express or Godavari Superfast Express will take you through these awe-inspiring bridges and their sceneries. So, this winter, pack your bags, and plan a trip to these scenic bridges in Andhra Pradesh from Visakhapatnam!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel articles.