Bigg Boss Telugu is taking the more controversial road, where the housemates are clashing with each other and tasks have become more difficult. While the girls in the house have shown their crazy and physical attacks in the Prabhavathi 2.0 task in the third week, this week seems to be the boy’s turn to go berserk. Yesterday’s episode had drama, action-filled moments, and verbal spats turning into physical fights. Read on to find out what the highlights of yesterday’s episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 are:

But first, Voting Numbers!

The voting polls are active as the episodes air, showcasing each contestant’s performance. Use your power as the audience and vote for your favourite contestant. Vote through the Disney+ Hotstar app by searching ‘Bigg Boss Telugu’ or dial the numbers given below:

Yashmi: 7997983714

Gautam: 7997983717

Hariteja: 7997983718

Nayani Pavani: 7997983720

Tasty Teja: 7997983722

Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Day 58 Highlights

1. BB Intiki Daredi:

The wildcards and the contestants have been competing with each other since the fifth week, in the form of OG and Royals clan. Now the entire house will be one Mega BB clan and who will reach that clan first is the weekly task: BB Intiki Daredi.

The housemates were divided into four teams: red, blue, green, and yellow. Each team consisted of a leader and followers. The team and players are:

Red: Yashmi, Gautam and Prerana

Blue: Hariteja, Nikhil, Avinash and Gangavva

Yellow: Prithvi, Nayani Pavani and Rohini

Green: Nabeel, Vishnu Priya and Teja.

The leaders of the teams are Yashmi, Hariteja, Prithvi and Nabeel. After winning each challenge, the team will have to roll a pair of dice and advance further in the task. The layout is similar to a popular game, Ludo which is a refreshing concept.

2. Manchu Manishi:

The first challenge for the weekly task is called Manchu Manishi, where the three team players should finish assembling a snowman, using all the parts. The team that won the challenge can roll two dice to move further in the game while gaining another advantage. The winning team leader can give another team member a yellow card.

If a team gets two yellow cards, the leader should remove a member from the game. Gangavva was the Sanchalak for the challenge. The challenge required coordination, strategy, and teamwork, which was shown by the blue team, making them the winners of the first challenge.

3. A Turning Point:

Hariteja and the blue team discussed giving the yellow card to the red team. Yashmi, Prerana, and Gautam talked to Hariteja, Avinash, and Nikhil and asked them to rethink their decision.

Hariteja and Nikhil gave the yellow card to Yashmi and stood strong with their decision. This discussion started a cold war between the two teams, which led to something shocking in the next challenge.

4. Panipattu Yuddham:

The second challenge is called Panipattu Yuddham, where the teams need to conserve water in their water tanks, which have stoppers to stop the water flow. A member from two different teams needs to cross a line to get the opportunity to support their team and eliminate another team by pulling out the stoppers.

This task required proper balance, control, and team effort. After the first round, the blue team was excluded from the game and Hariteja was made the Sanchalak.

5. The Ultimate Trigger:

In the second round, Nikhil targeted the red team, pulling Yashmi and Prerana away from the water tank. This evoked a heated verbal spat between Yashmi, Gautam, and Nikhil. Nikhil and Gautam got into a fierce verbal spat about their gameplay, which soon evolved into a physical fight. Avinash, Nabeel, and Prithvi intervened and broke the brawl between the duo. The episode ended on a high, leaving the audience curious as to what happened.

Expectations for today:

The newly released promo highlights the war between Prithvi and Avinash during the Panipattu task and the breakdown between Nikhil and Yashmi. The promo promises more action-packed and dramatic moments along with emotional outbursts.

Bigg Boss Telugu airs on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Maa daily at 9:30 pm. As we wrap up the highlights wait for the next episode, make sure to use the voting numbers and vote for your favourite Bigg Boss 8 contestant.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more Bigg Boss updates.