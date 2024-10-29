Bigg Boss Telugu Eight is currently in its ninth week, airing daily at 9:30 pm on OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar and Star Maa channel.

Now that the nomination polls are live, use your power as the audience to save your favourite contestant from elimination. Cast your vote through the Disney+ Hotstar app by searching ‘Bigg Boss Telugu’ and voting or dial the numbers given below:

Yashmi: 7997983714

Gautam: 7997983717

Hariteja: 7997983718

Nayani Pavani: 7997983720

Tasty Teja: 7997983722

Highlights from the weekend episodes

This week’s nomination episode delivered drama, entertainment, endless debates, and action-filled moments. The nomination process was complicated, but the twist was even more complex, adding drama to the episode.

1. The Nomination Process:

Mega Chief Vishnu Priya had to nominate five housemates and lead them to jail. This is a new process, that has never happened before. Vishnu Priya’s choices of nomination were: Gautam, Prerana, Teja, Nayani Pavani, and Nabeel.

Vishnu’s reasons for nominating these five members were criticized by her clan, the Royals clan, and the audience. Vishnu Priya’s game throughout the show revolves around Prithvi and the audience is deeply dissatisfied with her lackluster performance.

2. The Jail Key Twist:

After Vishnu Priya’s nomination was complete, Bigg Boss offered a chance to swap the nominated housemates. The remaining housemates were to grab the jail key in the middle of the garden, to gain the power to swap the nominated housemate with their choice.

Prithvi, Yashmi, Prerana, Rohini, and Avinash swapped the nominated housemates with their choice. Finally, for the ninth week, six contestants were nominated. They are Teja, Gautam, Prerana, Nayani Pavani, Yashmi and Hariteja.

3. Vishnu Priya vs the OG clan:

Vishnu Priya nominated Nabeel and Prerana in her five nominations. The OG clan was deeply disappointed with Vishnu and her choice of nominations. Nabeel said that he never expected this kind of nomination from Vishnu Priya after performing well in last week’s task, BB Rajyam.

Nabeel had an emotional breakdown after being nominated. Vishnu Priya is falling short of expectations from her fans and the housemates as well.

4. Gautam’s clash with Yashmi and Prithvi:

Gautam had a sizeable argument with Yashmi during the nominations. He called her ‘akka’ mockingly, evoking Yashmi’s anger. The duo fought for some time, screaming and taunting each other.

Prithvi was the next to get into a fight with Gautam. The heated argument between Gautam and Prithvi went on for some time and eventually cooled down with the housemates’ interference.

Expectations for today’s episode

Today’s episode will unite the two clans of the Bigg Boss house into one Mega BB clan, with the task of BB Intiki Daredi. Gangavva was the Sanchalak for the first challenge. Hariteja, Nikhil, and Avinash, the blue team won the task. The blue team gained the advantage of removing a team from the race, which was left in suspense.

As we wait to see how tonight’s nomination episode turns out, make sure to use the voting numbers provided above to vote for your favourite Bigg Boss Telugu 8 contestant.

