As November rolls in, movie lovers have plenty to look forward to! This month promises an exciting lineup of films that will keep you on the edge of your seat. From the much-anticipated horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, to Surya’s Tamil-language action-fantasy Kanguva and more, there are many movies hitting the theatres this November.

1. Singham Again

Bajirao Singham is a cop who goes on a cross-border mission to rescue his wife, Avni Singham, who was kidnapped. This film is inspired by the story of Ramayana, drawing parallels between Rama and Bajirao’s characters.

The cast of this movie includes Ajay Devgn playing the title role alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. This movie was shot in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kashmir and Sri Lanka.

Release date: Singham Again is scheduled for release on November 1, 2024, to coincide with Diwali.

2. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is back with two Manjulikas!

Can Rooh Baba handle this double trouble? Get ready for an ultimate showdown between two gorgeous Manjulikas of Bollywood.

The cast of this movie includes Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Kartik Aaryan in lead roles. This horror-comedy features Tripti Dimri.

Release date: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is scheduled for release in theatres on November 1, 2024.

3. Kanguva

A tribal warrior struggles to save his people from a dangerous villain. On the other hand, another story revolves around a no-nonsense police officer of the present age. Watch how these two character come together to fight evil!

The cast of this movie includes Suriya, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Kiccha Sudeep, Jagapathi Babu, and Natarajan Subramaniam

Release date: Set to hit the big screen on November 14, 2024, Kanguva will be released in 8 languages, including French, Spanish, Russian, Chinese, and Japanese.

4. Gladiator 2

To shield him from Rome’s corruption, Lucilla sends her son, Lucius, far away to Numidia. But peace is short-lived as the Roman Empire’s reach eventually catches up with him. Captured by General Marcus Acacius and thrust into the brutal life of a gladiator, Lucius is forced into the Colosseum’s deadly arena. There, in a twist of fate, his gaze falls on a familiar face in the royal box- his mother, watching him fight for survival.

The film stars Paul Mescal as Lucius, Pedro Pascal as General Marcus Acacius, Connie Nielsen as Lucilla, Denzel Washington as Macrinus, Joseph Quinn as Emperor Geta, and Fred Hechinger as Emperor Caracalla.

Release date: Gladiator II is scheduled for release in the United States on November 22, 2024.

5. Metro…. In Dino

Metro… In Dino is a 2024 Indian romantic drama film that tells the stories of four contemporary couples and their complex relationships.

The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Release date: The film is scheduled for release on November 29, 2024.

Whether you’re into action-packed adventures, spooky showdowns, or heartfelt romances, there’s something for everyone. As these much-anticipated movies in November are hitting the theatres soon, grab your tickets, and get ready for an epic month of movie magic!

