It’s Monday, and New Year is around the corner. Do you know what that means? It’s time to look at all the new OTT releases! However, this time, we have come up with a selective list of OTT releases of this week that will make your New Year watch more interesting and entertaining!

Here are the 7 interesting OTT releases this week for an exciting New Year watch!

1. All We Imagine As Light

All We Imagine As Light is a Malayalam drama that made history by winning the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival. Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, the film revolves around how a nurse Prabah’s life, which takes a drastic turn when she receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband.

Release date: January 3

OTT platform: Disney+Hotstar

2. Gunaah Season 2

The second season of Surbhi Jyoti and Gashmeer Mahajani’s popular series is back again! Picking up from where the first part left off, the story follows a man who was betrayed by his girlfriend and was wrongfully convicted of a crime that he didn’t commit.

Release date: January 3

OTT platform: Disney+Hotstar

3. Avicii- I’m Tim

This documentary featuring Tim Bergling aka Avicii, pulls back the curtain on how a shy and insecure boy became one of the world’s beloved artists.

Release date: December 31

OTT platform: Netflix

4. Gladiator II

The epic saga continues with Gladiator II, where Lucius, nephew of the legendary Maximus, seeks revenge after witnessing his uncle’s death years ago. With Rome’s emperors threatening his homeland, Lucius steps into the Colosseum, ready to reclaim honour and glory.

Release date: January 1

OTT platform: Netflix

5. When The Stars Gossip

Another enemies to lovers trope but set in the outer space!

When Gong Ryong, a clueless obstetrician stumbles his way onto a mission at a space station, he meets Eve Kim, a no-nonsense astronaut commander. As they clash over everything, love blossoms in the most unexpected of places!

Release date: January 4

OTT platform: Netflix

6. I AM Kathalan

Despite facing difficulties in academics, Vishnu, an engineering student’s life takes a drastic turn when he hones his skills to become a proficient hacker.

Release date: January 3

OTT platform: Manorama Max

7. Cunk on Life

With her absolute cluelessness and deadpan humour, Philomena Cunk dives hilariously into life’s biggest questions ranging from quantum physics to meaningful art.

Release date: January 2

OTT platform: Netflix

Even if you don’t have a plan or just want to kickstart your new year with entertainment, these OTT releases promise to cater for something in all genres. Let us know which one of these is going to be your new year partner!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.