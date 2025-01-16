The lineup of new OTT releases this week is all about gripping narratives, emotional rollercoasters, and edge-of-your-seat entertainment. From action-packed thrillers to heartfelt dramas, these releases promise to keep your streaming schedules busy. So grab your popcorn and dive into these stories that are set to take over your watchlist!

1. I Am Kathalan

What starts as a young man’s desperate attempt to win back his ex-girlfriend turns into a whirlwind of revenge. College student Vishnu hacks into the security system of his ex’s father’s company, but things spiral dangerously, putting everything he values at risk.

OTT Platform: Manorama Max

Release Date: 17 January 2025

2. Pani

A couple’s peaceful life is upended when two youngsters with criminal tendencies intrude, dragging them into the gritty underworld of Thrissur. The story is a poignant tale of vengeance intertwined with mobster chaos.

OTT Platform: SonyLiv

Release Date: 16 January 2025

3. Chidiya Udd

Based on Abid Surti’s book Cages, this story follows Seher, a 20-year-old girl from Rajasthan, as she moves to Mumbai to chase her dreams. Through her struggles, we witness an inspiring tale of grit and determination that shines in the face of adversity.

OTT Platform: MX Player

Release Date: 15 January 2025

4. Back in Action

Emily and Matt, former CIA agents turned parents, are thrust back into their dangerous past when their cover is blown. Directed by Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses, Baywatch), this thrilling espionage drama promises high-octane action and family dynamics.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: 17 January 2025

5. XO, Kitty Season 2

Kitty is back, and the drama at the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS) is more exciting than ever! The second season dives deeper into Kitty’s high school adventures, love dilemmas, and the challenges of finding her place in a new world.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: 16 January 2025

6. Single’s Inferno Season 4

Reality TV lovers, rejoice! Flirty singles are stranded on a deserted island, ready to mingle and pair up for romantic escapades in paradise. Will they find true love, or will the heat of competition take over?

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: 14 January 2025

7. Paatal Lok Season 2

Jaideep Ahlawat reprises his role as Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary in the second season of this gritty crime thriller. This time, the investigation leads him to Nagaland, unveiling a web of murder and a drug syndicate. With the stakes higher than ever, this season is bound to be a nail-biter.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: 17 January 2025

From chilling thrillers to heartwarming dramas, this new OTT releases this week bring a little something for everyone. So, why wait? Dive into these compelling stories, and let the binge-watching marathons begin! Which of these are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below.

