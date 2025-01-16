While the weekend is the perfect time for an entertainment binge, there are a lot of genres to choose from. Romance is for hopeless lovers, action is for hot-blooded youngsters, and drama is for gossipers.

Survival movies are for those who love the thought and desperation of fighting for the raw urge to live despite all risks. To awaken the primal instinct of survival, here are some epic survival movies on OTT that will give you an adrenaline rush!

1. A Quiet Place

Putting together a list of survival movies without mentioning this masterpiece would be a crime. The critically acclaimed film has a star-studded cast including Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, who navigate living among ruthlessly intelligent creatures called Death Angels, who have impenetrable skin. The movie showcases a family of three children with a baby on the way, and depicts their struggle for survival among deadly creatures. This franchise has a second part, along with a stand-off movie as well.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

2. Crawl [2019]

A category five hurricane grips Florida and its residents. Kaya Scodelario, as Haley Keller, goes against the advice of her sister and boyfriend to rescue her estranged father at their family house in Coral Lake, an area at risk of flooding.

Haley encounters several American crocodiles surrounding the house. Will she and her father survive the rapid flooding and deadly crocodiles?

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

3. San Andreas

San Andreas displays the aftermath of a massive earthquake which will result in another earthquake far deadlier than the first one. Dwayne Johnson, starring as Ray, teams up with his ex-wife to rescue his daughter by embarking on a dangerous journey.

OTT Platform: Netflix

4. Birdbox

Birdbox revolves around deadly entities or creatures who manipulate humans to kill themselves using eye contact. Sandra Bullock, starring as Malorie Hayes, is the protagonist, who journeys to the wilderness for a safe community hidden in the forest with her children in tow. She faces an unprecedented challenge when she has to navigate through a lake with several obstacles while being blindfolded the entire time.

OTT Platform: Netflix

5. 127 Hours: Survival in Nature

127 Hours is a biographical thriller survival movie based on the book, “Between a Rock and a Hard Place,” about the five-day struggle of Aron Ralston, an American mountain climber. Starring James Franco as the mountain climber, the movie describes his struggle for survival after his right hand gets trapped under a boulder.

The movie shows how he strategizes and survives this tricky situation while overcoming his struggles with hunger and hallucinations.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

These thrilling survival movies on OTT will have you gripping your seat in anticipation for the main leads’ triumph!

