Are you familiar with film adaptations of books? Well, web series adaptations offer a distinct advantage. While movies have a limited runtime to convey the essence of a book, web series can delve into more detail. This is particularly beneficial for those who prefer not to read the book but still want to experience its depth. Here, we have a selection of Indian web series on OTT based on books, spanning various genres from romantic comedies to political dramas, for you to enjoy and immerse yourself in the world of the original stories.

Here is the list of Indian web series on OTT based on books.

Mismatched

Mismatched is a rom-com based on the novel ‘When Dimple Met Rishi’ by Sandhya Menon. Two seasons down the lane, mismatched fans are eagerly waiting for season 3. Directed by Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari, the series turned out to be funny, charming and romantic. Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf play the main leads of the series. Two teenagers who are set up by their families, go through the ups and downs of figuring out their relationship. If you haven’t watched it until now, you are missing out on a lot of fun.

OTT platform: Netflix

Leila

Leila is a dystopian web series adapted from a novel of the same name written by Prayaag Akbar. Set in a near-future society, it follows the story of Shalini, a mother desperately searching for her missing daughter. In a totalitarian regime that segregates people based on religion and caste, Shalini navigates through dark secrets, personal sacrifices, and encounters with a cult-like group as she embarks on a dangerous quest to reunite with her daughter. The series is directed by Deepa Mehta and casts Huma Qureshi, Rahul Khanna, Siddharth, Seema Biswas and Sanjay Suri in some of the significant roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Scoop

Scoop is based on Jigna Vora’s book Behind the Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison. The story is written by Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul and Mirat Trivedi. Scoop revolves around a crime reporter whose life takes twisted turns when she is cornered for another journalist’s murder. Karishma Tanna, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Tannishtha Chatterjee, and Deven Bhojani feature in crucial roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Sacred Games

Sacred Games is a gripping Indian crime thriller with a mythological touch adapted from Vikram Chandra’s novel of the same name. The story revolves around Sartaj Singh, a troubled police officer in Mumbai, who receives a mysterious phone call from gangster Ganesh Gaitonde. As Sartaj unravels the clues given by Gaitonde, he finds himself drawn into a dangerous web of corruption, politics, and religious tensions. The series stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey in significant roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

State of Siege: 26/11

State of Siege: 26/11 is an action-thriller series directed by Matthew Leutwyler, and Prashant Singh based on journalist Sandip Unnithan’s book ‘Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11’. The story is about the military’s Operation Black Tornado during the 26/11 terrorist attacks. The series features Arjan Bajwa, Arjun Bijlani, Vivek Dahiya, Jyoti Gauba, Tara Alisha Berry Mukul Dev and Naren Kumar in prominent roles. The series portrays the 26/11 attack from the lens of NSG Commandos who were summoned to take charge after Mumbai Police suffered major casualties.

OTT platform: Zee5

Let us know which one of these Indian web series on OTT based on books you are excited to watch.