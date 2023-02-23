Books are exceptionally capable of sparking our imagination with their gripping plotlines and unique characters. Watching such plotlines play out right in front of us, on the big screens would surely be a whole new experience altogether. Keeping that in mind, we bring to you a list of web series on OTT platforms, that are based on books. They range from psychological thrillers to fantasy and much more. Binge on these to witness your imagination unfold into reality.

Here is a list of web series on OTT that is based on books.

#1 The Alienist

The horrible murders of male prostitutes in the 19th Century terrorize New York City. To identify the culprit behind them, newspaper illustrator John Moore teams up with criminal psychologist, Dr Laszlo Kreizler. Directed by Jakob Verbruggen, this psychological period drama stars Daniel Brühl, Luke Evans, and Dakota Fanning in plot-defining roles. It has 2 seasons so far.

Based on: The Alienist by Caleb Carr

OTT Platform: Netflix

#2 Sharp Objects

Camille Preaker is a crime reporter who suffers from Munchausen syndrome by proxy. She returns to her hometown to cover a murder, where she is once again forced to face the demons of her past. Directed by Jean-Marc Vallée, this psychological thriller stars Amy Adams, Patricia Clarkson, Eliza Scanlen, and others in lead roles.

Based on: Sharp Objects by Gillian Flynn

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

#3 Good Omens

Aziraphale, a fussy angel and Crowley, a demon ally to stop an approaching Armageddon. They are further joined by an 11-year-old antichrist and a witch. Directed by Douglas Mackinnon, this fantasy comedy features Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Sam Taylor Buck, and others in eminent roles.

Based on: Good Omens by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#4 The Outsider

When an 11-year-old boy is murdered in the Georgia woods, a local detective sets out to solve the case. He ends up discovering disturbing facts. Created by Richard Price, this crime thriller stars Ben Mendelsohn, Cynthia Erivo, Jason Bateman, and others in notable roles.

Based on: The Outsider by Stephen King

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

#5 A Discovery of Witches

Diana Bishop is a historian and a witch. She discovers Ashmole 782, a bewitched manuscript and attempts to solve the mysteries it holds. It features Teresa Palmer, Matthew Goode, Adelle Leonce, and others in leading roles. It has 3 seasons so far.

Based on: All Souls Trilogy by Deborah Harkness

OTT Platform: SonyLiv

#6 Ray

An anthology drama series that discusses four seemingly different short stories. The plots range from satire to psychological thriller, and others. Created by Sayantan Mukherjee, this series stars Harshvardhan Kapoor, Gajraj Rao, Kay Kay Menon, Manoj Bajpayee, and many other notable actors.

Based on: Multiple short stories by Satyajit Ray

OTT Platform: Netflix

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT recommendations.