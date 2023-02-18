Among all the genres of web series that exist, nothing quite captivates the interest of viewers like mystery thrillers. With their often dark and brooding sets and video tone, they give us a very gripping perspective into the world of mystery. Though Indian creators are fairly new to the concept of web series, they have quickly gained popularity for their creative plots and unique sets and shooting locations. Apart from this, several seasoned actors from Bollywood have been cast in many web series over the past few years which has added considerably to the quality of the web series. All of this would mean nothing if these web series weren’t accessible to us. Fortunately, many OTT platforms have a wide selection of amazing Indian mystery thriller web series.

Here is a list of the best Indian mystery thriller web series available on OTT platforms that you will be hard-pressed not to binge on.

Asur

A forensic expert turned teacher in the mystical city of Varanasi has to his former job at the CBI. He and his former mentor find themselves on the trail of a brutal serial killer who taunts them and endangers their lives. This series stars Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Anupriya Goenka, Ridhi Dogra and others. It is directed by Oni Sen.

OTT platform: Voot

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

The Great Indian Murder

A man who is hated by the entire country is ominously killed at a party that he hosts. This kicks off an investigation which proves to be very difficult as there are multiple suspects and several possible motives behind the murder. The Great Indian Murder is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and stars Richa Chadha, Pratik Gandhi, Ashutosh Rana and many others.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

IMDb rating: 6.8/10

The Fame Game

Starring none other than Madhuri Dixit herself, this series is about a famous Bollywood actress called Anamika Anand. Her disappearance starts an investigation which leads a detective deep into her personal life, unveiling many dark secrets about her. The cast of this series also includes Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kauvi, Suhasini Mulay and others. It is directed by Bejoy Nambiar

OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb rating: 6.8/10

High Priestess

Swathi Reddy is a famous tarot reader. Her ability to experience the past of her clients while doing their readings has brought her this fame. The series tells 7 different stories over 8 episodes and with each episode, Swathi’s past gets revealed too. High Priestess stars Amala Akkineni and Kishore Kumar in lead roles. It is directed by Pushpa Ignatius.

OTT platform: Zee5

IMDb rating: 6.4/10

Gaalivaana

The murder of a newly married couple brings their two families together with grief and rage. The families want revenge for the loss of their loved ones. This choice leads them down a dangerous and destructive path. Gaalivaana is directed by Sharan Koppisetty and stars Raadhika Sarathkumar, Sai Kumar, Chandini Chowdary, Chaitanya Krishna and others.

OTT platform: Zee5

IMDb rating: 6.4/10

