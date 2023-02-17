How many of you have planned your weekend around the second India vs Australia test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy? With Virat Kohli’s antics, sledge wars, Marnus Labuschange’s funny poses, and Ashwin’s spin magic, the match at Delhi is sure to be as interesting as it gets. But if you looking beyond cricket for entertainment, you are at the right place. The array of movies and web series releasing today on OTT is something you must look forward to if you wish to shred the week-long stress. Make sure to grab a lot of popcorn and snacks the list is pretty long.

Here is the list of movies and web series releasing today on OTT platforms.

Cirkus

Dr Roy Jamnadas finds two sets of identical twins, on the doorstep of his orphanage and gives them up for adoption in two different cities. A comedy of errors ensues when one set of twins meets the other. Directed by Rohit Shetty, this Hindi-language comedy film stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others in notable roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Gaalodu

Raju flees his town after an unfortunate incident and comes to Hyderabad. There he is offered a job by Shukla, and Raju later falls in love with her. Directed by RajaSekar Reddy, this Telugu-language comedy film stars Sudigali Sudheer, Gehna Sippy, Saptagiri, and others in plot-defining roles.

OTT platform: Aha

j-hope in the Box

The making of BTS member J-Hope’s first solo album, Jack In the Box, is shown in this documentary. The documentary follows the artist through every step that went into creating the album. Produced by HYBE, the documentary features J-Hope.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Kalyanam Kamaneeyam

Siva and Sruthi’s love blossoms into marriage. However, Siva’s unemployment brings up complications in their relationship. Directed by Anil Kumar Alla, this Telugu-language rom-com stars Santosh Sobhan, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Devi Prasad, and others.

OTT platform: Aha

Unlocked

Na-Mi’s life takes a bad turn when she loses her smartphone, and a dangerous man, Joon-young, gets hold of it. He uses her phone to commit heinous crimes. Directed by Kim Tae-joon, this Korean-language thriller film features Im Si-wan, Chun Woo-hee, Kim Hee-won, and others in notable roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

The Night Manager

A hotel’s night manager is the only force that can stop a dangerous arms dealer, who is lodging in his hotel. Directed by Sandeep Modi, this Hindi-language thriller series features Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, and others in prominent roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

A Girl and an Astronaut

After disappearing for 30 years, an astronaut finally returns. His return causes many difficulties for a woman who was in love with him before his disappearance. He also gains the interest of a corporation that wants to know why he hasn’t aged over the past 30 years. This series stars Vanessa Aleksander, Jędrzej Hycnar, and Jakub Sasak.

OTT platform: Netflix

Community Squad

A local police force tries to improve its image by adding a civilian patrol force to its ranks. This rag-tag crew inadvertently puts their lives at risk when they end up confronting strange criminals. The show is created by Santiago Korovsky and stars Daniel Hendler and Pilar Gamboa.

OTT platform: Netflix

Ganglands S2

Created by Hamid Hiloua and Julien Leclercq, Ganglands is a French action crime drama starring Nabiha Akkari, Sami Boujila, and Salim Kechiouche in lead roles. The plot follows Mehdi, an experienced leader of an armed robbers’ crew. He is drawn into a turf war with a drug lord. The series is an adaptation of the 2015 film, Braquers.

OTT platform: Netflix

