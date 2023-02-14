When hearing about apocalyptic movies and series, one would surely think of A Quiet Place or Resident Evil. One of the recent web series from this genre which has highly impressed audiences is The Last of Us starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the lead roles. However, this genre is being widely explored by the Korean entertainment industry as well. Although the essence of such movies and series is similar, the audiences have been hooked and love them. Netflix has a plethora of content to keep us entertained and busy and also includes Korean apocalyptic drama web series and movies.

Here is a list of Korean apocalyptic drama web series and movies on Netflix you must watch if you liked The Last of Us.

#Alive

When a terrible disease spreads across Seoul, everyone is infected by it except Joon-woo. He desperately tries to stay alive, by locking himself up in his apartment. Just when he is about to lose all hope, he comes across another survivor. Directed by Il Cho, this survival film features Yoo Ah-in, Park Shin-hye, Lee Hyun-wook, and others in leading roles.

Happiness

The residents of a multi-story apartment strive to survive an infectious disease, that turns humans into blood-craving zombies. The duo of a husband and wife ensure everyone’s safety. Directed by Ahn Gil-ho, this thriller series stars Han Hyo-joo, Park Hyung-Sik, Jo Woo-jin, and others in notable roles.

All of Us Are Dead

A grisly virus outbreak in a high school leaves everyone infected, except for a group of students. The group sticks together and skillfully tries to escape from the chaos. Directed by Lee Jae-kyoo, this apocalyptic drama stars Park Solomon, Cho Yi-hyun, Yoon Chan-young, and Park Ji-hoo in notable roles. It is based on a webtoon of the same name.

Sweet Home

One unfortunate day humans start turning into dreadful monsters and humanity falls into extreme danger. A troubled teenager, Hyun-soo and his neighbours try to survive and rescue humans before it’s too late. Directed by Lee Eung-bok, this drama series stars Song Kang, Lee Do-hyun, Go Min-si, and several other notable actors in leading roles. The webtoon-based series is all set to make a comeback with season 2 soon.

The Silent Sea

During a risky 24-hour mission to the moon, a group of space explorers must enter a classified laboratory and retrieve a sample. However, they are unaware of the dark secrets the place holds. Directed by Choi Hang-yong, this mystery series stars Gong Yoo, Bae Doona, Kim Sun-young, and other notable actors in prominent roles.

Kingdom

As mysterious rumours about the king are spread, a gruesome plague starts consuming the kingdom. Amidst, the turmoil, the crown prince must come to the rescue of his people. The series has two seasons so far. Written by Kim Eun-hee, this horror series stars Ju Ji-hoon, Bae Doona, Kim Hye-jun, and others. Jun Ji-hyun will be a part of the third season.

