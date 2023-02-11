Korean series have taken the world by storm, considering the well-curated and relatable plot lines. They’re a wide range of genres when it comes to Korean dramas. However, rom-com would probably be in the top three, alongside dystopian, and historical dramas. Korean rom-com series are known for their dramatic, yet tender plots. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, it seems like the perfect time to binge on the best Korean rom-com series on Netflix.

Here are 6 best Korean rom-com series on Netflix you should be watching:

Twenty Five Twenty One

Na Hee-do, who aspires to be a national fencer, meets Baek Yi-jin, who seeks to rebuild his life. The two form a close friendship eventually. The rom-com drama features Kim Tae-ri and Nam Joo-hyuk in the lead roles. Jung Ji-hyun directed the drama.

IMDb rating: 8.6/10

Hometown Cha Cha Cha

A dentist from the city, moves to a seaside town and opens a new clinic there. She meets a charming man, who is her polar opposite in every way. The drama has an ensemble cast including Shin Min-a, Kim Seon-ho, Lee Bong-ryun, Kim Young-ok, and other notable actors. Yoo Je-won directed the Korean series.

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

Run On

Ki Seon-gyeom, a track star, meets Oh Mi-joo, a film translator, who encourages him to follow his heart, instead of only pleasing others. Im Si-wan, Shin Se-kyung, Choi Soo-young, and Kang Tae-oh star in the drama. Lee Jae-hoon directed the drama.

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Our Beloved Summer

Two ex-lovers who swore to never meet again, are compelled to face the camera once more, after their high school documentary goes viral. Directed by Kim Yoon-jin, the drama stars Kim Da-mi and Choi Woo-shik in the lead roles.

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Business Proposal

Ha-ri shows up to a blind date, in her friend’s place, to scare away her potential suitor. However, things take a turn when they realise that the suitor is Ha-ri’s CEO. Ahh Hyo-seop, Kim Se-jeong, Kim Min-kyu, and Seoul In-ah star in the rom-com series. Park Seon-ho directed the drama.

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Shooting Stars

This romantic comedy, follows the love-hate relationship between Gong Tae-sung, a top star, and Oh Han-byul, the PR team leader of his management agency, Starforce Entertainment. Kim Young-dae and Lee Sung-kyung star as lead roles, in the Lee Soo-hyun directorial.

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

