The streaming world is a busy place, and if you don’t know where to start, it can be hard to find exactly what you’re looking for. We are always looking for new movies and web series that are releasing on OTT platforms, now that there is a plethora of content to stream. But if you still dint make up your mind, add these new and upcoming Hindi movies and web series on Disney Plus Hotstar to your wishlist.

Here is a list of new and upcoming Hindi movies and web series on Disney Plus Hotstar to watch out for!

#1 The Night Manager

Starring the ever-handsome Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shobita Dhulipala in the lead roles, this thriller movie will be streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from 17 February 2023. A night manager with hidden agenda takes on a dangerous arms dealer. The plot revolves around who will win the risky game. Catch the action live next week.

#2 Gulmohar

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore gears up for her Digital Debut alongside Manoj Bajpayee for the movie Gulmohar releasing on 3 March 2023 on Disney Plus Hotstar. Directed by Rahul V Chittella, the story follows the final four days of the Batra family living in their 31-year-old home as they move to a new city. Watch the entertaining family drama soon.

#3 The Good Wife

The first look of this web series had fans excited to watch Kajol take on the role of an advocate. Directed by Suparn Verma, the story follows a housewife who after 13 years returns to her law practice to support her family when her husband gets imprisoned. The cast of the show also includes Kubbra Sait, Sheeba Chaddha, Aamir Ali and others in prominent roles. The release date is yet to be announced by Disney Plus Hotstar.

#4 Aarya 3

After successful seasons one and two, Sushmita Sen will soon be back with season three of Aarya. The action-packed web series is created by Ram Madhvani. The series which received a highly positive review for its former seasons also paved the way for the lead actor Sushmita Sen to win Best Actress Female at the Filmfare OTT Awards. Catch her back in all the glory very soon on Disney Plus Hotstar

#5 Lootere

A story of survival, greed, chaos and terror, Lootere is directed by the visionary filmmaker Hansal Mehta and is slated to release soon on Disney Plus Hoststar. The first look of the web series has captured the interest of many with its shady and yet thrilling adventure of the survival of a crew on a merchant ship, that seems to be sinking. The cast of the series includes Vivek Gomber, Rajat Kapoor and Amrutha Khanvilkar in lead roles.

