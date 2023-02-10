How many of you have planned your weekend around the highly-anticipated first India vs Australia test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy? With Virat Kohli’s antics, sledge wars, Marnus Labuschange’s funny poses, and Ashwin’s spin magic, the match at Nagpur is sure to be as interesting as it gets. But if you looking beyond cricket for entertainment, you are at the right place. The array of movies and web series releasing today on OTT is something you must look forward to if you wish to shred the week-long stress. Make sure to grab a lot of popcorn and snacks the list is pretty long.

Here is the list of movies and web series releasing today on OTT platforms.

Salaam Venky

This movie is based on a true-life story about a chess player with a degenerative disease. His mother is a doctor, lawyer and journalist who fights for his wish to be euthanized before the disease makes his organs invalid for donation. The movie stars Kajol and Vishal Jethwa. It is directed by Revathi.

OTT platform: Zee5

Vedha

A man goes on a killing spree with his daughter after her release from prison. They punish criminals and seek revenge against people who have wronged them. The movie stars Shiva Rajkumar and Aditi Sagar. It is directed by Harsha.

OTT platform: Zee5

Mahaveeryar

Mahaveeryar is a fantasy comedy about a time travelling monk, a woman from the 18th Century and a modern-day court. The film is directed by Abrid Shine and stars Nivin Pauly, Asif Ali, Shanvi Srivastava, and many more.

OTT platform: Sun NXT

Your Place or Mine

Two best friends swap houses and live for a week that will leave them changed forever. Peter looks after his best friend, Debbie’s son while she goes after something she’s wanted her whole life. The movie stars Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher in the lead roles. Your Place or Mine is directed by Aline Brosh McKenna.

OTT platform: Netflix

10 Days of a Good Man

A lawyer turned private investigator has his life completely changed after he takes up a missing person’s case. The film stars Nejat İşler,Nur Fettahoğlu, and Şenay Gürler. It is directed by Uluç Bayraktar

OTT platform: Netflix

Farzi

An artist pulled into accomplishing a high stake con job. However, he also is being tailed by a task officer, who aims to eliminate his menace. Directed by Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru, this thriller Hindi series features Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, and others in lead roles.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Jab We Matched

Jab We Matched is an Indian anthology mini web series releasing today. The series stars Jasmin Bhasin, Priyank Sharma, Shivangi Joshi, Prit Kamani, and others in key roles. Directed by Srinivas Sunderrajan, the four stand-alone episodes are named Jalkukde, Dating Algorithm, Sirf Ek Date, and Formula Sheet.

OTT platform: Amazon miniTV

Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama

The documentary film will give the audience a glimpse of Hansika Motwani’s lavish wedding that took place in Jaipur last December. This reality series will also showcase the behind-the-scenes that took place before, and during the wedding. Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya play prominent roles in the series.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Love to Hate You

Yeo Mi-ran and Nam Gang-ho have opposite personalities but love means nothing to both of them. Soon this changes when they date each other. Directed by Kim Jung-kwon, this romantic comedy-drama series stars Teo Yoo, Kim Ok-bin, Kim Ji-hoon, and others in notable roles.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Marvel Studios’ Legends S2

This series revisits the iconic moments of each MCU character. The previous season focused on characters like Thor, Black Widow, Loki, Wanda, Vision, and more. This series is a trip down memory lane for Marvel fans. It is produced by Marvel Studios.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Which one of these movies and web series releasing today on OTT are you watching first. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for weekly OTT updates.