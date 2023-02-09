14th February is just around the corner, and that means it’s time to grab your favourite person, cuddle up on the couch, and dive into some of these newly releasing on Netflix. Make this Valentine’s Day about spending some quality time with each other in the comfort of your home with some take-out food and good movies. Check out these new movies releasing on Netflix on 14 February 2023 for a cosy date night at home.

Here is a list of movies releasing on 14 February 2023 on Netflix to watch with your partner as a Valentine’s Day special.

#1 The Romantics

Capturing the legacy of Bollywood cinema, Netflix is releasing a documentary on the iconic Indian filmmaker Yash Chopra, who is regarded as the Father of Romance in Bollywood. Actros from three generations, from Amitabh Bachchan, and Shah Rukh Khan to Ranveer Singh have come together to talk about the legend and his works. What better than this documentary to kick start your valentines day with your loved one? Reminisce old Bollywood movies together with the actors themselves.

#2 A Sunday Affair

Coming next Tuesday is this romantic drama directed by Walter Taylaur. Lifelong best friends fall for the same complicated man, which tests their loyalty to each other as they face a heartbreaking revelation. Watch what a complicated relationship can do to one’s friendship.

#3 In Love All Over Again

Directed by Mateo Gill, the cast of this romantic Spanish drama includes Georgina Amorós, Franco Masdini and Albert in leading roles. The story revolves around a couple who have been falling in and out of love since their first meeting. The movie takes you along their journey to find out if they are going to have a happy ending or not. The movie is set in the beautiful backdrops of Europe and is the perfect pick for a cosy date night at home.

#4 Perfect Match

A reality show that is all set to stream this coming Tuesday, Perfect Match stars Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey in lead roles. In this unscripted Netflix series, the famous single stars are brough to a tropical paradise in an attempt to find love. The most compatible couples play matchmakers and set up dates for others. By the end of the reality show hosted by Nick Lachey, only one couple will be crowned the Perfect Match.

#5 Re/Member

An out-of-the-ordinary choice for this Valentine’s Day, Re/Member is a thriller horror Japanese movie directed by Elichirō Hasumi. Six high school kids get stuck in a murderous time loop and have to find the scatted remains of an unknown victim to break the curse and see another day. Watch if they are successful or if they succumb to the time loop. The cast of the movie includes Konna Hashimoto, Gordon Maedo and others in prominent roles.

#6 All the Places

Directed by Pedro Pablo Ibarra, this Spanish comedy-drama is about two siblings who haven’t seen each other in 15 years. They mend their relationship while fulfilling a childhood dream, which is a motorcycle road trip through Mexico. The cast of the movie includes Mauricio Ochmann, Ana Serradilla and David Chocarro in lead roles.

Let us know in the comments below what are your Valentine’s Day plans. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more such updates.