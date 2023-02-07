January saw the releases of epic movies on OTTs. Action thrillers like Mission Majnu and Vengeance took Netflix and Amazon Prime Video by storm. As we look forward to the rest of February, there are plenty of movies coming out that are worth looking forward to. The movies releasing on OTT platforms this week of February span across a wide range of languages, regions and genres. From heart-touching dramas featuring Bollywood’s beloved Kajol to action thrillers starring the likes of Ajith Kumar, the movie releases coming out this month have all you could want and more.

Here are 9 movies releasing on OTT this week of February that will keep you entertained.

Thunivu

This film is one of the most anticipated movies releasing on OTT this week of February. Thunivi is an action-heist film about a gang attempting to rob a bank only to find out another mastermind has beaten them to the chase. He holds the money ransom, however, his intentions remain mysterious. The movie stars Ajith Kumar, Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, and others. it is directed by H. Vinoth.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 8 February 2023

Salaam Venky

This movie is based on a true-life story about a chess player with a degenerative disease. His mother is a doctor, lawyer and journalist who fights for his wish to be euthanized before the disease makes his organs invalid for donation. The movie stars Kajol and Vishal Jethwa. It is directed by Revathi.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 10 February 2023

Vedha

A man goes on a killing spree with his daughter after her release from prison. They punish criminals and seek revenge against people who have wronged them. The movie stars Shiva Rajkumar and Aditi Sagar. It is directed by Harsha.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 10 February 2023

Kalyanam Kamaneeyam

A recently married man has issues communicating with his wife. As he is jobless, he quietly searches for jobs. However, his wife doesn’t notice the efforts he makes. This movie is directed by Anil Kumar Aalla and stars Santosh Sobhan and Priya Bhavani Shankar.

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: 10 February 2023

Raajahyogam

A car mechanic finds the woman of his dreams and pretends to be rich to impress her. The woman has her own secrets however and they soon find themselves in deep trouble with criminals. This movie is directed by Ram Ganapati and stars Sai Ronak, Ajay Ghosh, and Ankita Saha.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 9 February 2023

Mahaveeryar

Mahaveeryar is a fantasy comedy about a time travelling monk, a woman from the 18th Century and a modern-day court. The film is directed by Abrid Shine and stars Nivin Pauly, Asif Ali, Shanvi Srivastava, and many more.

OTT platform: Sun NXT

Release date: 10 February 2023

Your Place or Mine

Two best friends swap houses and live for a week that will leave them changed forever. Peter looks after his best friend, Debbie’s son while she goes after something she’s wanted her whole life. The movie stars Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher in the lead roles. Your Place or Mine is directed by Aline Brosh McKenna.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 10 February 2023

10 Days of a Good Man

A lawyer turned private investigator has his life completely changed after he takes up a missing person’s case. The film stars Nejat İşler,Nur Fettahoğlu, and Şenay Gürler. It is directed by Uluç Bayraktar

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 10 February 2023

Dear David

A bright high schooler’s life turns into chaos when her fantasy blog gets released. To add to the shame, her good performance in school makes other students envious of her. This coming-of-age drama stars Shenina Cinnamon Emir Mahira, and Caitlin North Lewis. It is directed by Lucky Kuswandi.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 9 February 2023

