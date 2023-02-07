It is undeniable that OTT platforms bring the best content for audiences to enjoy. With the beginning of a new month, most of us are looking forward to what kind of entertainment OTT platforms will bring us this time. As far as we can tell, the web series releasing this week sure look promising. From Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi’s Farzi to a new season of Penn Badgley’s You, the web series releasing on OTT this week of February look exciting.

Below is the list of 9 web series releasing on OTT this week of February.

Farzi

An artist pulled into accomplishing a high stake con job. However, he also is being tailed by a task officer, who aims to eliminate his menace. Directed by Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru, this thriller Hindi series features Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, and others in lead roles.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: 10 February 2023

Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama

The documentary film will give the audience a glimpse of Hansika Motwani’s lavish wedding that took place in Jaipur last December. This reality series will also showcase the behind-the-scenes that took place before, and during the wedding. Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya play prominent roles in the series.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release Date: 10 February 2023

Love to Hate You

Yeo Mi-ran and Nam Gang-ho have opposite personalities but love means nothing to both of them. Soon this changes when they date each other. Directed by Kim Jung-kwon, this romantic comedy-drama series stars Teo Yoo, Kim Ok-bin, Kim Ji-hoon, and others in notable roles.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: 10 February 2023

Marvel Studios Legends- Season 2

This series revisits the iconic moments of each MCU character. The previous season focused on characters like Thor, Black Widow, Loki, Wanda, Vision, and more. This series is a trip down memory lane for Marvel fans. It is produced by Marvel Studios.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release Date: 10 February 2023

You- Season 4- Part 1

Serial killer and stalker, Joe Goldberg, hides in England under the pseudonym, Jonathan Moore. He finds yet another new obsession as he roams the streets of London. Penn Badgley stars in the titular role in this psychological thriller series.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: 9 February 2023

Not Dead Yet

A broke and newly single, Nell Stevens, works to reestablish her life and picks up an old career of writing obituaries. This American series features Gina Rodriguez, Hannah Simone, Lauren Ash, Rick Glassman, and others in notable roles.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release Date: 9 February 2023

The Exchange

Set in 1980s Kuwait, Farida and Munira, are two women who decide to disrupt the corruption among men during the stock exchange. Directed by Karim Elshenawy, this Arabic series features Rawan Mahdi and Mona Hussain in notable roles.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: 8 February 2023

My Dad the Bounty Hunter

Two kids accidentally hitch a ride to outer space and crash their father’s mission. They realise his job is far more interesting than they could ever imagine. Created by Everett Downing Jr. and Patrick Harpin, this animated series stars Kari Wahlgren, Laz Alonso, Jim Rash, and others as voice actors.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: 9 February 2023

Bill Russell Legend

The sports biopic features interviews and personal stories, from the life of NBA legend, Bill Russell. The documentary series features Bill Russell, Barack Obama, Wilt Chamberlain, and others.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: 8 February 2023

