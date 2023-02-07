Art cafes are established with the sole motive of celebrating all art forms. Be it painting, or photography, such cafes let everyone experience the true essence of art. With the opening of Wabi Sabi and The Gallery, Vizag was first introduced to art cafes. Ever since then, they have been loved and frequently visited by the locals. The are many such unique art cafes in India, that Vizagites would love to have in the city. Having said that, we have compiled a list of unique art cafes we wish we had in Vizag.

Here is the list of the unique art cafes we wish we had in Vizag.

Kashi Art Cafe

Kashi Art Cafe is a perfect combination of art, food, and nature. All these elements are evident in the interior, exterior, and decor of this café. Their walls are embellished with unique decor pieces and exquisite paintings. It is an ideal place to hang out for long hours, without interruption. They specialise in sandwiches, salads, pies, and cakes. It is recommended to try out their coffee.

Location: Fort Nagar, Fort Kochi, Kochi, Kerala

DYU Art Cafe

This bungalow-converted art cafe is a place that lets one experience creativity and good food in one place. Their walls are decked with paintings from local, as well as foreign artists. Enjoy their great food with the company of a book, or while simply admiring the paintings and surroundings. Chicken Melt sandwiches, Vegetable Stroganoff, Cheddar Stuffed Mushrooms, and Banoffee Pie, are among their must-try delicacies.

Location: KHB MIG Colony, Koramangala 8th Block, Koramangala, Bangalore

Lala’s Art Cafe

This cafe is the old Sankar Monastery Labrang, which was saved from demolition in 2006. Since then it has been converted into a gallery cafe. It grants an opportunity to local and international artists and photographers a platform to display their work. They specialize in Ladakh cuisine, and it is recommended to try out their Khambir, Pasta, Quiches, and Tsampas. For refreshing beverages try out their brewed Coffee, Butter Chai, and Hot Chocolate.

Location: 2 minutes away from the Leh Palace, Leh

The Gallery Cafe

This art cafe built around a tree is an art project in itself. Their modern walls are decorated with paintings by upcoming artists and thus serve as a hub for artists. The furniture, including tables and chairs, is handcrafted. They serve vegetarian food. Cheese Corn Nuggets, Pesto Pasta, Spaghetti, Ravioli, Mocha, and Chocolate Shakes are among their must-try delicacies.

Location: Street No. 4, Green Valley, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Kunzum Travel Cafe

This one-of-a-kind cafe in Delhi is heaven to travel enthusiasts. The cafe is graced with travel photographs, books, brochures, and more. A visit to this cafe is sure to spark a desire for wanderlust in anyone. Apart from this, another best part about this café is that it lets one pay however much they wish, for cookies and coffee. It is recommended to try out their Chocolate Cookies and Hot Chocolate.

Location: Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi, Delhi

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel recommendations.