Vizag is a picturesque city with breathtaking landscapes and serene beaches that make it an ideal destination for photography enthusiasts. The city boasts several locations for capturing stunning photos and memories to last a lifetime. If you’re looking for the best spots to capture your shots and test your photography skills, here are the top locations to capture Vizag at its best.

Here are the six locations that are ideal for photography in Vizag.

Kailasagiri

This hilltop offers a panoramic view of the city and the Bay of Bengal. You can reach the top by either ropeway or road. The main attraction at Kailasagiri is the 40ft tall statues of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvathi, as well as the Floral Clock, Titanic Viewpoint, and Jungle Trails.

Bheemli Beach

The calm and serene environment of Bheemli Beach makes it stand out among the other beaches in the city. You can capture the gentle waves hitting the shore and the beautiful sunrises and sunsets, surrounded by lush green hills and palm trees.

Dolphin Nose

Standing 358m above sea level, Dolphin Nose offers breathtaking landscapes, lush greenery, harbour, and city views. The surreal environment and beauty of the spot make it a must-visit for photography enthusiasts.

Ross Hill

This hilltop offers a view of the surrounding beaches, port, and shipyard, and is known for the stunning Ross Hill Church. If you visit at the right time, you might be able to witness one of the best sunrises and sunsets in the city, making it an Instagram-worthy location.

Araku Valley

This valley is blessed with cascading waterfalls, lush green fields, caves, and sprawling coffee plantations, making it a popular tourist destination for photography. The train journey to Araku is also worth capturing with its scenic tunnels, streams, and more.

Ananthagiri Hills

Located 30 km from Araku Valley, Ananthagiri Hills offers stunning landscapes, waterfalls, and coffee plantations. Popular spots for photography include Katika Waterfalls, Ananthagiri Waterfalls, and coffee plantations.

