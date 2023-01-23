With January coming to an end, the weather is still perfect for those who love to be out and about. This time of the year is still pleasant enough for travelling to and exploring places near Visakhapatnam. For those looking for a quick getaway from the city and a refreshing change of pace, Vizag is close to several locations that offer historical sites, adventurous activities, and scenic locations with intriguing wildlife.

Here is a list of the 5 nearest tourist attractions within 5 hours or less, by road, from Vizag.

Srikakulam

Possessing great historical significance, this city has seen many kingdoms, rulers, cultures, and religions come and go. Because of this, Srikakulam has a unique variety of monuments and places to visit, in order to get a peek into Andhra Pradesh’s past. From the Srikurmam Temple to the Salhundam Buddhist monument, there are many places to visit in and around this historic city.

Distance from Vizag: 116 Kilometers

Estimated time: 2 hours 30 minutes

Rajahmundry

Rajahmundry’s name was derived from the ruler of the Chalukya Dynasty in the 11th Century, Rajaraja Narendra. This city is said to have been established during the 1st Century A.D. It is also believed to be the birthplace of Telugu as a language. The Markandeya Temple, the Kotilingeshwara Temple, The bridges over the Godavari River, and the Sir Arthur Cotton Museum are some popular attractions in the city.

Distance from Vizag: 190 Kilometers

Estimated time: 3 hours 50 minutes

Papikonda National Park

Papikonda is home to a rich variety of wildlife that makes it an appealing destination for nature lovers. This national park is covered with forest and has the Godavari River flowing through it. Papikonda has campsites where tourists can pitch tents and enjoy the surrealistic scenery that this place offers. There are also boats that offer rides to visitors along the Godavari River.

Distance from Vizag: 252 Kilometers

Estimated time: 5 hours 45 minutes

Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary

This wildlife sanctuary is also the third-largest stretch of mangrove forests in India. There are over 120 species of birds that nest in these forests. The sanctuary is also home to the critically endangered white-backed vulture and the long-billed vulture. The Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary is an ideal location for bird lovers and nature photographers.

Distance from Vizag: 165 Kilometers

Estimated time: 3 hours 20 minutes

Maredumilli

This village has gained popularity over the years for the many scenic waterfalls and beautiful locations surrounding it. The scenery around Maredumilli is so appealing that it has become a popular location for film and TV series shooting. Maredumilli has several campsites around it for those looking to rough it out. There is also a forest trekking trail from the village that should make for a pleasant and memorable experience.

Distance from Vizag: 227 Kilometers

Estimated time: 4 hours 50 minutes

