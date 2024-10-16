If you’re looking for a nature-filled weekend trip from Visakhapatnam, Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary (located within Coringa Forest Reserve) is an ideal destination. Situated near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, just approximately 190 km away from Vizag, this wildlife sanctuary guarantees a lovely retreat into nature and an exciting eco-tourism experience. Here’s a guide to the experiences and activities that you can enjoy at Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary:

What’s special about it?

Coringa is a unique ecosystem. Not only is it home to India’s third largest stretch of mangrove forests, but it is also situated right where the Godavari River meets the backwaters of the Bay of Bengal. This creates a one-of-a-kind environment where a rich variety of plant, animal, and bird species find solace. The flora and fauna found in this ecosystem cannot be found in many other places, which is what makes Coringa such a unique destination for nature lovers.

The Mangrove Marshes

Located in the estuary of the Godavari River, Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary boasts a large and lush mangrove ecosystem. Mangroves are a unique group of trees and shrubs that grow in coastal intertidal zones. The sanctuary is home to 35 plant species from 24 different families, creating a rich habitat that supports a diverse range of animal life.

If you live in Visakhapatnam, a weekend trip to this natural haven might be just what you need.

Wildlife

Bird watchers will find the Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary a paradise with over 120 species of birds, including kingfishers, herons, egrets, and more that make this mangrove forest their home. The critically endangered white-backed vulture and long-billed vulture can also be found here.

When it comes to animals, it is said that the sanctuary provides a habitat for otters, jackals, estuarine crocodiles, mudskippers, crabs the elusive fishing cat, and more.

The sanctuary is also a nesting site for the endangered Olive Ridley turtles, who come ashore to lay their eggs between January and March. Coringa’s 18-km-long sand spit is a significant breeding ground for these turtles, making it a vital conservation area.

Things to Do in Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary

1. Boardwalk Through the Mangroves

One of the best ways to experience the mangroves up close is by walking along the boardwalks that snake through the sanctuary. These wooden pathways allow you to explore the forest without disturbing the delicate ecosystem. You can enjoy stunning views of the dense vegetation and the wildlife that thrives within it.

2. Boating

A boat ride through the waterways of Coringa is a serene experience. The boat trip takes you from the Godavari River all the way to the sea mouth (where the river meets the Bay of Bengal), giving you a chance to see the confluence of the river and the sea. You can opt for a regular or speed boat here.

3. Watchtower

For a panoramic view of the sanctuary, head to the watchtower. From the top, you’ll be able to take in the vast stretch of mangroves, the creeks, and the distant waters of the Bay of Bengal. It’s the perfect spot for photography and birdwatching.

4. Visit the Nature Shop

After your exploration, don’t forget to stop by the nature shop. Here, you can pick up eco-friendly soaps and shampoos, toys, and other souvenirs.

5. Kids’ Play Zone and Cafeteria

If you’re traveling with family, the sanctuary has a play zone to keep the little ones entertained, while the cafeteria offers refreshments after a day of exploring.

Essential Information

The sanctuary is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Entrance tickets are issued until 4:15 pm, and boating tickets are available until 4:30 pm.

The sanctuary is closed on Tuesdays

Carry cash. Not all counters accept online payments, so it’s a good idea to bring cash with you.

Travelling from Visakhapatnam

By road: You can make a drive from Vizag to Kakinada via the Chennai-Kolkata Highway and NH16. Once in Kakinada, you’ll have to head towards the Kakinada-Yanam State Highway, where Coringa Wildlife Santuary is located. The entire drive may take you approximately 5 hours.

By train: Hop on a direct train to Kakinada. Book a cab or hire an auto to take you to the sanctuary, which is about 18 km away. Alternatively, you can also catch a train to Rajahmundry, and make a 70 km (approximate) drive to Coringa.

If you’re looking to escape the bustle of Visakhapatnam and take a trip into nature for the weekend, Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary is the perfect getaway. So pack your bags and immerse yourself in the natural beauty of one of India’s most unique ecosystems.

