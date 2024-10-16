The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has announced special tour bus packages for devotees planning to visit the Sabarimala temple this year, specifically for those in the Visakhapatnam region.

This year, APSRTC is offering a choice of 5, 6, or 7-day packages, each with different stoppages to accommodate the travel preferences of devotees. Devotees can choose from Indra, Super Luxury, or Ultra Deluxe buses.

The 5-day package includes visits to Vijayawada, Male Mahadeshwara Hills, Erumely, Pamba, and Sannidhanam, with darshan at the Sabarimala Temple. The fare starts at Rs 6,600 per person.

The 6-day package covers Kanipakam, Sripuram, Bhavani, Palani, Erumely, Pamba, Sannidhanam, Tirupati, Sri Kalahasti, Vijayawada, and Annavaram. Prices start at Rs 7,000 per person.

The 7-day package includes all destinations from the 6-day itinerary, plus Madurai and Rameswaram. The fare begins at Rs 7,600 per person.

For more information, devotees can contact the following numbers: 9052227083, Visakhapatnam Depot Manager at 9959225594, Assistant Traffic Manager at Dwaraka Bus Station, Vizag at 9100109731, or Coordinator PVN Rao at 7382914219.

Since 2003, APSRTC has been committed to providing safe and comfortable journeys for pilgrims. Experienced drivers, familiar with the Visakhapatnam to Sabarimala route, have been assigned to the APSRTC tour buses to ensure smooth travel.

