Andhra Pradesh is known for its rich culture and heritage. This region has witnessed the rise and fall of many empires over the centuries, thereby endowing us with several reminders of the past through architectural sites. Every year, Andhra Pradesh welcomes people from all parts of the country, and the world, to experience the culture here. Some visitors may be interested in temples as they are more religiously, or spiritually, inclined. Apart from temples, Andhra Pradesh has several architectural structures of historical importance. We shortlisted a few famous historical sites in Andhra Pradesh that you could visit this year to expand your knowledge of the state’s heritage and culture.

Here are 6 famous historical sites in Andhra Pradesh that you could visit on your next trip.

Veyi Sthambala Gudi

Considered one of the finest examples of Kakatiyan art and architecture, Veyi Sthambhala Gudi is a historic temple constructed by King Rudra Deva in 1163 A.D. The temple is a visual representation of the grandeur of the Kakatiya Vishwakarma Sthapathis type of architecture. This star-shaped temple has three shrines, called the Trikutalayam, each dedicated to Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu and Lord Surya respectively. The intricately carved pillars have designs of jewellery and flowers. These are in such intricate detail that you can notice the gap between the petals of the flowers. The temple was desecrated by the Tughlaq Dynasty when they took over South India. It was later renovated by the Government of India and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Location: Hanamakonda Town, Telangana State

Timings: Sunday to Saturday 6 AM TO 8 PM

Lepakshi

Lepakshi is a village especially known for its architecture from the Vijayanagar Empire. One of the main attractions, in this culturally significant village, is the Veerabhadra Temple with its Nagalinga, Nandi bull, mural paintings, and various pillars. This temple was built by brothers, Viranna and Virupanna, during the reign of Vijayanagara King Achyuta Devaraya. The temple is also prominently known for the Aakaasa Sthambha- one of its 70 pillars which do not rest on the ground fully. Scenes of Rama and Krishna, from the epics Ramayana, Mahabaratha and the Puranas, are the main subjects of the temple’s artistic mural paintings.

Location: Hindupur, Sri Sathya Sai District, Andhra Pradesh

Timings: Sunday to Saturday 6 AM to 6 PM

Vizianagaram Fort

Vijaya Rama Raju, the Maharaja of Vizianagram, laid the foundation of this fort in 1713 A.D. The square-shaped fort has two main entrances which were built in the Rajasthani style of architecture. The eastern gate, Nagar Khanna, was a drum tower once used to announce royal decrees and the arrival of royal guests. The western gate, with a pavilion on top, had access to the royal tombs. The Moti Mahal was built by King Vijayarama Raju III and has two marble statues at the entrance. The fort was previously surrounded by a moat which is now converted into a park.

Location: Head Post Office Rd, Jonnaguddi Area, Vizianagaram

Timings: Sunday to Saturday 10 AM to 6 PM

Gooty Fort

The Gooty Fort has witnessed different rulers and empires over the centuries. Also known as Ravadurg, the word Gooty is derived from the town’s original name Gowthampuri. The earliest inscriptions on its walls appear to be from the Chalukya Dynasty. The fort resembles the shape of a shell and comprises 15 smaller forts. It was initially under the control of the Vijayanagara Empire until they were overtaken by the Qutb Shahi Dynasty, hence having a blend of Hindu-Islamic architecture. The fort is spread across a series of hills with wells on top, including several temples within the fort and a Dargah as well.

Location: Gooty, Anantapur District

Timings: Sunday to Saturday 9 AM to 6 PM

Gandikota

Known as the Grand Canyon of India, Gandikota Fort is bound by the waters of River Penna. The spectacular gorges cut through the Erramalla Hills making it a popular tourist attraction. The fort was initially under the rule of the Kakatiya Dynasty from 1239 A.D to 1304 A.D. Later it was transformed into a major fort during the Pemmasani Nayakas’ rule. The fort’s entrance, as well as the Ranganatha Swamy Temple within its premises, are the major architectural attractions. One can also hike up to the Penna Gorge Viewpoint or camp down on the banks of River Penna; indulging in various adventure activities.

Location: 15 km from Jammalamadug, Kadapa District

Timings: Sunday to Saturday 8 AM to 6 PM

Undavalli Caves

Undavalli Caves are a monolithic example of Gupta-style rock-cut architecture. Cut from the Northern slopes of a hill, these caves date back to the 5th Century. Endowed with several caves, the largest and main attraction is the four-storied caves with the Anantasayana Vishnu (Vishnu in a reclining position) sculpted from a single block of granite. The caves are surrounded by green hills overlooking the Krishna River.

Location: Vijayawada

Timings: Sunday to Saturday 9 AM to 5:30 PM

