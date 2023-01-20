Passion for sports in our country is something truly exceptional. Every IPL season, World Cup, and Olympic event sees most of the country hooked to their television sets or filling up a stadium. Along with cricket, hockey, football, and kabbadi are also highly popular sports in India. In a nation where sports are such an integral part of the culture, it comes as no surprise that the entertainment industry is busy creating sports dramas. The Indian sports drama web series offer a ton of entertainment, that many of us can relate to.

Here is a list of the best Indian sports drama web series to fan your flame of passion for sports.

Sixer

A rag-tag group of cricket players and enthusiasts come together with the intention of winning a local competition. As they start playing together and developing bonds, they face many obstacles they have to overcome individually, and as a group as well. The web series stars Shivankit Singh Parihar, Badri Chavan, Rahul Tewari, Karishma Singh, Vaibhav Shukla, and Brij Bhushan Shukla. It is directed by Chaitanya Khumbakonum.

OTT platform: Amazon Mini TV

IMDb rating: 8.7/10

Loser

This Telugu web series follows the stories of three players and their difficulties in pursuing success in each of their games. Each story is set during a different time frame of each individual’s life. Loser stars Priyadarshi, Sashank, and Kalpika Ganesh. It is directed by Abhilash Reddy.

OTT platform: Zee5

IMDb rating: 8.5/10

Also read: Catch up on these 4 new movies and 3 web series released today on OTTs

Inside Edge

Behind the fanfare and flashy façade of the world of sports lies the reality of money, business, and politics. Inside Edge is a fictional web series about a cricket franchise called the Mumbai Mavericks, who are a part of a T20 league called the Powerplay League. This web series stars Vivek Oberoi, Richha Chadda, Tanuj Virvani, and others. The directors change from episode to episode.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Bombers

Bombers is about a fictional football club called Bombers FC. The club from Chandannagar goes through several struggles after a terrible accident takes the lives of all but one player. This series stars Ranvir Shorey, Aahaba Kumra, Sapna Pabbi, and many more. It is directed by Vishal Puna.

OTT platform: Zee5

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Selection Day

This web series is about a father who wants both his sons to become successful cricket players. He spares no effort in creating opportunities for both of them. However, only one son truly desires to become a cricket player. Selection Day stars Mohammad Samad, Yash Dholye, and Rajesh Tailang. It is directed by Udayan Prasad and Karan Boolani.

OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT recommendations.