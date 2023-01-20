Tamil movies hands down have one of the best storylines in Indian cinema. Their ability to keep the audience engaged throughout has been the key point in their success worldwide. From comedy, romance, and horror to thriller, Tamil movies are one the best entertainment choices. This weekend, enjoy some spellbinding Tamil thriller movies of 2022 on OTT if you haven’t watched them already.

Here are the Tamil thriller movies of 2022 on OTT that are a must-watch

#1 Gargi

Gargi is a Tamil courtroom drama directed by Gautham Ramachandran and stars Sai Pallavi in the lead role. The movie received huge critical acclaim upon its theatrical release. Gargi is a school teacher whose family lands in trouble when her father is falsely accused in a gang rape case. She along with the no-name assistant of a successful lawyer sets out to solve the case and prove the charges against her father false.

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

#2 Mahaan

Mahaan is a Tamil crime thriller directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The movie is about a middle-aged school teacher who embarks on a journey of self-discovery after getting abandoned by his family. Watch how he soon becomes a billionaire facing multiple challenges in life. The speciality of the movie is the cast. Real-life father and son Vikram and Dhruv Vikram play prominent roles in the movie.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#3 Vikram

Vikram, starring the legendary Kamal Hassan in the lead role, was a huge box-office success. The superstar’s comeback movie was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Apart from the superstar himself, the cast also includes Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Fasil in prominent roles. Suriya plays a guest role in this blockbuster hit. The movie is about how members of a black ops team track and eliminate a gang of masked murderers.

OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

#4 FIR

Directed by Manu Anand, this Tamil action thriller is about Irfan Ahmed who is falsely incriminated as a terrorist because of his religion. He is targeted by the police as they believe he is behind a huge terrorist operation. Things take a turn when he goes on a mission to prove himself innocent. The cast of the movie includes Vishnu Vishal, Reba Monica John and Raiza Wilson in prominent roles.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#5 Cadaver

Directed by Anup Panicker, Cadaver is a Tamil suspense thriller starring Amala Paul in the lead role. The plot revolves around a forensic surgeon who takes up the task to solve a series of mysterious deaths in a peaceful village. How she tackles the case despite many discouraging her forms the rest of the plot.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

