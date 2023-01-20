With the weekend knocking on our doors, the excitement to delve into some entertainment and relieve our stress has peaked. Catering to all our moods with a plethora of movies under their umbrellas, the OTTs are surely the most popular go-to options for a relaxing time. Disney Plus Hotstar, one of the leading OTT channels in the circuit, offers us some of the most enthraling movies, which are sure to light up a weekend movie marathon. Make sure to grab some popcorn and soft drinks to binge-watch them with your gang.

Here is the list of the best movies under different genres on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Drishyam 1 (Hindi)- Crime Thriller

Drishyam narrates a tale of Vijay, a family man and his struggle to cover up a crime committed by his wife and daughter. The suspenseful journey of this family man is sure to have everyone on the edge of their seats. The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Shriya Saran in prominent roles. The crime thriller is directed by Nishikant Kamat. Its sequel released in 2022. Certainly worth bingeing over the weekend.

Ezra (Malayalam)- Horror

Ezra follows the life of a newlywed couple, Priya and Ranjan. The couple faces paranormal experiences after Priya buys an antique box with mysterious Jewish inscriptions. The movie includes spine-chilling sequences that are sure to give one the chills. The movie is directed by Jayakrishnan and stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priya Anand in the lead roles.

Tanhaji (Hindi)- Period Drama

Tanhaji is based on the life of the fierce warrior, and Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s right-hand man, Tanhaji Malusare. The movie focuses on the famous Battle of Sinhagad fought by the Marathas against the Mughals in the year 1670. Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan, in prominent roles, bring justice to their characters. This untold story from history is directed by Om Raut.

Also read: Catch up on these 4 new movies and 3 web series released today on OTTs

Avatar (English)- Sci-Fi

Avatar is an epic science fiction film written and directed by James Cameron. Jake is dispatched to Pandora, a Na’vi inhabited moon, on a corporate mission. However, he soon finds himself questioning whether to follow his mission or start a new life as Na’vi. This blockbuster movie stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, and others in prominent roles.

2 States (Hindi)- Rom-com

2 States, a film adaptation of the book written by Chetan Bhagat, narrates the story of Ananya and Krish. They fall in love during their time together at college and decide to get married. However, the real problem begins when their parents get involved. Both sets of parents are unhappy with their children’s decision to get married as they come from different cultural backgrounds. The story proceeds to show how the leads struggle to win the favour of their respective partner’s families. Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor play the lead roles.

Black Swan (English)- Psychological Thriller

The movie is about a ballerina named Nina, whose life revolves around her passion for dancing. She is chosen to play the role of “Black Swan” in the play “Swan Lake” and is overjoyed with this offer. However, the fear of failure soon takes over her mind and pushes her to extreme lengths. The movie shows how the fear of expectations, and failure, unleashes the dark side in a person, This has been visually portrayed through violent and gruesome sequences. Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis, and Vincent Cassel play the lead roles.

Binge on these movies from different genres over the weekend break.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag Instagram and website for more.