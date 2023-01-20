With the second ODI between India and New Zealand, the weekend looks loaded with entertainment and drama. Adding fuel to this, the OTTs are also gearing up to enthral us with several movies and web series which were released today. From exciting movies with interesting trailers to binge-worthy web series, the content looks action-packed.

Read on for the list of movies and web series released today on OTTs such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and others.

Mission Majnu

Mission Majnu is an upcoming Hindi thriller and is directed by Shantanu Bagchi. The movie stars Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna and Parmeet Sethi in key roles. The film tells the story of India’s covert operation that took place before and during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. Sidharth Malhotra plays the role of a RAW agent who goes on a deleterious mission to uncover a nuclear weapon program in Pakistan.

OTT platform: Netflix

Chhatriwali

Sanya Dhingra is an unemployed chemistry genius who uses her knowledge to educate the youth on the importance of sex education. The film aims to address the seriousness of safe sex and the use of contraceptives. Chhatriwali stars Rakul Preet Singh and Sumeet Vyas and is directed by Tejas Deoskar.

OTT platform: Zee5

Driver Jamuna

Jamuna is a hardworking young woman who fights all the societal norms and takes up the job of a cab driver. But one ride changes her life, and she finds herself in soup with goons and their criminal affairs. The movie stars Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead role and was directed by P Kinslin.

OTT platform: Aha

Jung_E

Jung_E is an upcoming Korean sci-fi thriller starring Kang Soo-yeon, Kim Hyun-joo, and Ryu Kyung-soo. Set in a post-apocalyptic world in the 22nd century, the plot unfolds in a manmade artificial environment, where a fight breaks out among the inhabitants. Jung-E, a legendary mercenary, is resurrected in the form of a robot through brain cloning to control the madness. The film was directed by Yeon Sang-ho.

OTT platform: Netflix

ATM

ATM is a story that follows four young men from the streets of Hyderabad on their journey of robbing an ATM, which soon turns into a game of survival. With the involvement of other unwanted parties, the four men struggle to find their way out of a complicated situation. This web series stars Subbaraju, Krishna Burugula, VJ Sunny, Prudhvi Raj, Divi Vadthya and others in central roles. The web series is directed by Chandra Mohan.

OTT platform: Zee5

Shanty Town

A group of courtesans attempt to flee from the grasp of an evil kingpin. But their dreams of freedom come to an end when political corruption and blood ties deny them their rights. Shanty Town is a crime thriller drama directed by Dimeji Ajibola and stars Ini Edo, Chidi Mokeme, Richard Mofe-Damijo, and others.

OTT platform: Netflix

Fauda S4

Fauda is an Israeli action thriller series developed by Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff based on their real-life experiences in the Israel Defence Forces. The series tells the story of Doron Kavillio, a commander in the Mista’arvim unit and his team’s missions. In the fourth season, Doron and his former squad venture on a mission abroad, where new enemies pose a new threat.

OTT platform: Netflix

