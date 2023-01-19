Time and again, Korean content has impressed its viewers with plotlines that are unique yet relatable and characters that are close to reality. From romantic dramas to thrillers and everything in between, filmmakers from South Korea have aced all the genres out there and left no stone unturned in attracting more audiences. Several Korean web series with exciting premises and movies with gripping narratives are releasing this January on our favourite OTT platforms and the K-fans can’t be more excited. Make sure to add them to your watchlist right away.

Here is the list of Korean movies and web series releasing in January on OTT platforms for your monthly dose of K-binge.

Crash Course in Romance

Nothing will satisfy all the romance drama fans as much as a good k drama. Crash Course in Romance is a show about the stirring interactions between a food stall owner and an instructor in a college. Watch as Naem Haeng-sun tries to get her daughter the best possible education. The series stars Jeon Do-yeon and Jung Kyung-ho. It was directed by Yoo Je-won.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 14 January 2023

Bloody Heart

Bloody Heart is a Korean historical drama starring Lee Joon, Kang Han-na, Jang Hyuk, Park Ji-yeon, and others in key roles. Lee Tae ascends the throne of Joseon after his father Seonjong and dreams of absolute monarchy over the realm. When he falls in love with a young woman but has to abandon her in order to survive. How his love comes in the way of the never-ending power war forms the crux. Bloody Heart was directed by Yoo Young-eun.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 14 January 2023

Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist

Based on a novel of the same name, Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist is a romantic medical drama starring Kim Min-jae, Kim Hyan-gi, and Kim Sang-kyung. A genius physician from the royal family gets expelled from his hometown after a conspiracy surfaces around him. During his time away from the capital, he meets an eccentric teacher and a young widow, who change his perspective on life. How he evolves into a people’s man and takes a different path to heal people forms the crux of the plot.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 7 January 2023

When the Weather is Fine

When the Weather is Fine is a Korean romantic drama based on a novel by Lee Do-woo and stars Seo Kang-hoon and Park Min-young in the lead roles. A cellist retreats to a village after a series of unfortunate events and meets an old friend, who runs a bookstore. Soon, the two find comfort in each other and heal from their wounds. The rest of the plot unfolds around their love saga.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 31 January 2023

Payback: Money & Power

Payback is an ongoing revenge thriller series directed by Lee Won-tae and stars Lee Sun-kyun, Moon Chae-won, Park Hoom, and others in key roles. The series follows a business magnate and a financial capitalist who returns to Korea. He aims to avenge his old friend and fights against the corrupt corporates to protect his family.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 7 January 2023

Jung_E

Jung_E is an upcoming Korean sci-fi thriller starring Kang Soo-yeon, Kim Hyun-joo, and Ryu Kyung-soo. Set in a post-apocalyptic world in the 22nd century, the plot unfolds in a manmade artificial environment, where a fight breaks out among the inhabitants. Jung-E, a legendary mercenary, is resurrected in the form of a robot through brain cloning to control the madness. The film was directed by Yeon Sang-ho.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 20 January 2023

