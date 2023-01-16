For a long time, romance has been one of the most-watched genres in movies. From romantic comedies to romantic tragedies, all forms of entertainment involving romance have been well-loved by audiences. Korean entertainment has been in raising popularity across the globe, mainly because of the hard-hitting plotlines and heartwarming visuals. Catering to Korean binge-watchers, Netflix has become our go-to destination for some of the best romantic movies.

Here are some of the best Korean romantic movies on Netflix for a heartfelt watch.

Tune in for Love

Tune in for Love is a story set in the 1990s. Mi Soo and Hyun-woo fall in love with each other by sharing their stories through the radio. The only problem in their love story is time, which seems to be against them. The story follows to show how they try to overcome this problem together. Mi Soo is played by Kim Go-eun, and Hyun Woo is played by Jung Hae-in. Jung Ji-woo is the director of this film. Tune in to Netflix to watch how their story unfolds.

Sweet and Sour

Sweet and Sour follows the lives of a young couple who struggle to manage their long-distance relationship while surviving problems in their professional lives. The movie ends on a bittersweet note. Cha Soo-bin, Jang Ki-yong and Krystal Jung are in prominent roles. Sweet and Sour was directed by Lee Gae-byok.

20th Century Girl

20th Century Girl is a story that talks about young love, friendship and missed opportunities. The story mainly revolves around a teenage girl named Na Bo-ra, who has the task of keeping tabs on her best friend’s crush. Soon she finds herself in the same situation as her best friends as she falls in love with a boy named Poong Woon-ho. As the story proceeds, drama rises, and so does the confusion. Na Bo-ra is played by Kim Yoo-jung and Poong Woon-ho is played by Byeon Woo-seok. This romantic film was directed by Bang Woo-ri.

Love and Leashes

The remake of a webtoon, Love and Leashes, talks about different dynamics people have in a relationship. The story begins by showing the lives of two co-workers and how they enter a contractual relationship. However, the real problem begins when they start developing romantic feelings for each other. The movie discusses topics that are often shunned by people. Seohyun played the role of Jung Ji-woo, and Jun played the role of Ji Hoon. This is one of the best romantic movies Netflix has brought to us in recent times.

Wish You

The plot navigates through the lives of a brilliant singer-songwriter and a keyboardist and how they bring love and harmony to each other. The audience gets to witness how they sing a dream together. Kang In-soo, Lee Sang, and Seo-bin star in prominent roles. This film was directed by Do Joon-sung.

