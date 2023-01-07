Feeling good has a lot of benefits, it builds positive emotions and opens new possibilities, and all of these tend to make us happy. Movies tend to do the job of easily making us feel good, and one can never go wrong with picking Korean entertainment. Netflix has some of the best Korean movies that make us feel good and is one perfect place that has the perfect recommendations for our many moods.

Here are 6 of the best Korean feel-good movies on Netflix for your weekend binge.

20th Century Girl

20th Century Girl is a story that explores young love, friendship and missed opportunities. This story about teenage life starts with Na Bo-ra, a teenage girl who has the task of keeping tabs on her best friend’s crush. She soon finds herself falling in love with a boy named Poong Woon-ho. As the story proceeds, drama rises, and so does the confusion. This is one of the best Korean feel-good films that are available on Netflix. Na Bo-ra is played by Kim Yoo-jung and Poong Woo-ho is played by Byeon Woo-seok.

The Bros

A story about two brothers with clashing personalities who reunite at their father’s funeral. The story unfolds when they meet a mysterious woman due to an accident, and family secrets are revealed. Ma Dong-seok, Lee Dong-hwi and Lee Hanee are among the lead cast. This comedy entertainer is directed by You Jeong Jang. This feel-good movie was released on 2 November 2017 and is one of the must-watch movies this weekend.

Also read: If you loved Wednesday, these 6 best horror series on Netflix will surely excite you

Miracle in Cell No. 7

This bitter-sweet story revolves around inmates in prison coming together to protect a fellow inmate, who is falsely imprisoned, and his daughter. This story portrays the fascinating connection between a mentally-disabled father and his daughter. Ryu Seung-yong, Park Shin-hye and Kal So-won and others star in this film.

Sweet and Sour

Sweet and Sour shows the story of a couple who struggles to make their long-distance relationship work while facing challenges from the world on their own. This movie makes the viewers feel good with a bitter-sweet ending. The story mainly revolves around the characters of Cha Soo-bin, Jang Ki-yong and Krystal Jung. Sweet and Sour was directed by Lee Gae-byok.

Tune In For Love

Set in the 1990s, the plot follows Mi Soo and Hyun-woo, who fall in love by exchanging their stories through the radio. They fall in love but face challenges as time seems to be always against them. Tune in to Netflix to watch how their story unfolds. Mi Soo is played by Kim Go-eun, and Hyun Woo is played by Jung Hae-in. Jung Ji-woo is the director of this film

Love and Leashes

The remake of a webtoon, Love and Leashes talks about different dynamics people have in a relationship. Jung Ji-wo and Jung Ji-hoon enter a contractual relationship, and soon, it gets difficult for them to differentiate between love and pleasure. Seohyun played the role of Jung Ji-woo, and Jun played the role of Ji Hoon. This movie has a subtle way of talking about topics that are often shunned by people.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more movie recommendations.