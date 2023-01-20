As the first month of yet another year already comes to an end, we just realised it’s now or never to take that trip which has been on the card forever. Many states in North India witnessed continuous snowfall this year making it a major tourist attraction in 2023. What better motivation to pack the bag right away? Just before it all melts and the sun gets back to warning up the summer season, plan a trip to these must-visit places in North India in February 2023.

Here is a list of the must-visit places in North India in February 2023 just before summer kicks in.

#1 Gangtok – Sikkim

February is the best time to visit the picturesque city of Gangtok in Sikkim. This everlasting beauty boasts scenic Himalayan peaks and breathtaking views of lakes with thriving local culture and delicacies. One of the must-visit places in India, what better season than this to enjoy a pleasant winter and reconnect with your soul? Make sure to add the Gurudongmar Lake and the Khangchendzonga Peak and National Park to your list.

#2 Bir Billing – Himachal Pradesh

Clean air, lush greenery and pleasant weather summarise a day at Bir Billing, the paragliding paradise of Himachal Pradesh. If you want to enjoy an extended winter, this is the place you need to be heading to this February. The list of Instagramable cafes and local markets will capture your heart, while you can also get adventurous jumping off some high cliffs, trekking mountains and camping in the mountains.

#3 Gulmarg – Kashmir

This meadow of flowers is one of the most popular hill stations among tourists who visit Kashmir. The best skiing destination in India, it’s time to tick it off your bucket list. The town looks like heaven on earth with thick snow-covered roads that just start to clear up in February with hits of green trees around. Gulmarg is a must-visit place in North India to truly unwind from city life. Make sure to visit the Maharani Temple, Gulmarg Gondola and the beautiful lakes during your trip.

#4 Auli – Uttarakhand

The views of the Himalayas, the oak trees and apple plantations will just take your breath away. February being the right season to visit, Auli in Uttarakhand is the choice for your North India trip. Make sure to take the cable car to Joshimath from Auli for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Also visit the artificial lake, Gorson Bugyal, Chattrakund, and Chenab Lake during your stay at this breathtaking place.

#5 Ladakh

How can one not think of Ladakh when planning a trip to North India? Easily one of the most visited and loved destinations in India around the year, Ladakh is a must-visit tourist spot. Though the hilly region is covered in snow in winter, February is the season when it all starts to melt. Witnessing this beauty is unmatched by what one sees during the summer season. Visit the Pangong lake, Khardung La Pass, Nubra Valley, Shanti Stupa and much more.

