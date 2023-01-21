Two girls, siblings, have escaped from a de-addiction centre here in Visakhapatnam and the police have launched a search to trace them.

According to reports, the siblings who were studying Intermediate and Class VIII were referred to a de-addiction centre by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). They were reportedly addicted to drugs and alcohol. The minors who were allegedly creating a nuisance in their locality were shifted to the Government Hospital in Vijayawada based on a complaint received by the Machavaram Police. They were later shifted to the de-addiction centre in Visakhapatnam, from where the duo escaped.

The Machavaram police received the information from the de-addiction centre and launched a search for the girls. The police have traced one of them and are on the hunt for the other. According to reports, the girls had a previous history of escaping from a Child Care Institution (CCI) in Vijayawada and were brought to Visakhapatnam with the necessary escort and their mother.

Also read: Father and two daughters found dead in Visakhapatnam

The police during their investigation have also arrested a youth who supplied ganja and alcohol to the girls. A case has been registered under Section 309 IPC and under the POCSO Act 2012. The NTR District Women Development and Child Welfare Department (WD&CW), Integrated Child Protection Services (ICPS) and the police are together taking measures to ensure the safety of the minor girls.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.