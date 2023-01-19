On Wednesday, 18 January 2023, the Duvvada Police arrested a scrap shop owner in Kurmannapalem, Visakhapatnam District, on charges of illegal drug smuggling and sale of sedatives to youth. The police seized 35 drug injections and 20 grams of ganja from the accused and arrested two others related to this racket. This drug smuggling business came to light when the locals noticed a strange movement of youth near the scrap shop.

According to the police, the prime accused in this drug smuggling case, Nakka Maheswara Reddy, is a local of Allipuram in Visakhapatnam and runs a scrap shop in Kurmannapalem. Allegedly, he has been illegally importing drug injections from Kolkata and selling them to college students and other youth in the locality. Noticing the movement of youth around the scrap shop, the locals put the shop under observation and discovered the illegal activities of Maheswara Reddy.

Upon gaining knowledge of this through the Kurmannapalem locals, the Duvvada Police raided the shop on Wednesday and unearthed the drugs concealed under waste papers and scrap items. The police arrested Mandi Chaitanya and Sriram Reddy, along with the scrap shop owner. A further search to capture Anupam Adhikari of West Bengal has been initiated.

