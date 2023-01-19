The newly-formed Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), is planning to hold a huge public meeting in Visakhapatnam, according to a statement by the party president. The date for the same is expected to be announced shortly.

Eyeing Visakhapatnam as the city to step into AP politics, the self-proclaimed national political party, led by president Thota Chandrasekhar and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, has already made heads turn with its opposition to Vizag Steel Plant privatisation.

In the recent party meeting held in Khammam, the party president announced that they will be holding a mega public meeting in Visakhapatnam and dismissed the allegations made by BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao. He said that BRS is headed towards playing a key role in national politics and called BJP’s stunts nothing but cheap politics.

Also read: Visakhapatnam: Two youth and a minor die on spot in two separate road accidents

The newly-formed BRS party has been constantly supporting the issues of steel plant privatisation in Visakhapatnam and is currently aiming to set foot in the state, with the upcoming public meeting. Opposition leaders have mocked this move by lashing out at KCR and called him the sole responsibility of state bifurcation. Leaders stated that Andhra Pradesh has only suffered and that KCR should first apologise before entering AP politics.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.