In two separate road accidents reported in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts on Monday night, two youths and a minor died on the spot. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

In one of the accidents reported, a minor aged 16 died after his two-wheeler was hit by a speeding car from the back on the NH-16 in the Anakapalli District. Identified as Sheikh Zubaid, the deceased was a resident of Kakinada, confirmed the police.

According to the initial investigation, the police revealed that Zubaid, who was visiting his relative house in Visakhapatnam, was returning home on Monday. He was riding pillion while one of his relatives was riding a two-wheeler on the national highway. Zubaid lost his life on the spot after the accident while his relative suffered major injuries. The police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway.

In another accident reported in Visakhapatnam, two college students died after hitting a tree while riding a two-wheeler near Yadava Jaggurajupeta, Duvvada Police Station limits on Monday.

The deceased students, who were childhood friends, have been identified as M Venkata Satyasai Kiran and V Harichandra Prasad, both aged 20 and residents of the same area. According to the police, overspeeding has been suspected as the reason for the accident while the duo rode back home. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, through which the cops aim to ascertain whether the students were in an inebriated state.

The Duvvada police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway regarding both the road accidents in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts.

