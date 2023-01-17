In an unfortunate incident reported on Tuesday morning, the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger train derailed near Shivalingapuram of the Kothavalasa-Araku section. Officials rushed to the spot for rescue operations.

The wheels of the 2nd class coach of the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger train derailed, leaving the passengers in fear. The train operators immediately halted the train and shifted the passengers to other bogies, averting a major accident on the Araku Valley route. DRM Anup Sathpathy and other officials reached the spot immediately for rescue operations.

Also read: Banned cockfights lead to death of two in Andhra Pradesh

According to reports, all the passengers were shifted to another train and sent to their destination. The railway officials reiterated that such dangerous accidents could occur in hilly areas during extreme winter seasons.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more details.