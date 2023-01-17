Every time we browse through our phones in search of entertainment, the OTT platforms always manage to come up with the best solutions. Marking yet another enthraling week ahead, the digital platforms have loaded themselves with a set of new releases. This week of January, two interesting Indian series, a fantasy drama, a sitcom, and many other web series are releasing on OTT. Make sure to check them to drive away your laziness.

Read on for the list of web series releasing this week of January on OTT platforms such as Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, and others

Jhansi S2

The web series Jhansi, starring Anjali, is back with another season of action-packed entertainment. Chandini Chowdary, Aadarsh Balakrishna, Kalyan Master and others star in the web series alongside Anjali. The season comprises 6 episodes in total and is directed by Thiru Krishnamoorthy.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 19 January 2023

ATM

ATM is a story that follows four young men from the streets of Hyderabad on their journey of robbing an ATM, which soon turns into a game of survival. With the involvement of other unwanted parties, the four men struggle to find their way out of a complicated situation. This web series stars Subbaraju, Krishna Burugula, VJ Sunny, Prudhvi Raj, Divi Vadthya and others in central roles. The web series is directed by Chandra Mohan.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 20 January 2023

The Bureau of Magical Things S2

Created by Jonathan M Shiff, The Bureau of Magical Things is an Australian fantasy web series starring Elizabeth Cullen, Kimie Tsukakoshi, and others in key roles. When the peace between the human and magical worlds is disrupted, a time comes when they have to reunite to fight evil. In the process of bringing back the worlds together, undiscovered truths that might save humans, elves, and other magical creatures are learnt.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 15 January 2023

That ’90s Show

Starring Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee, and several others, That ’90s Show is an upcoming American period sitcom set during the summer of 1995. The show follows Leia Forman, who visits her grandparents during the summer. How she forms a bond with other teenagers in Wisconsin forms the crux of the plot.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 19 January 2023

Also read: Don’t miss these 7 interesting movies releasing on OTTs this week of January

Women at War

Directed by Alexandre Laurent, Women at War is an upcoming period web series starring Audrey Fleurot, Julie de Bona, Camille Lou, and others in key roles. Set in 1914, France, Women at War depicts how four women handle the consequences of war at home while the men encounter the German troops on the frontlines.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 19 January 2023

Shanty Town

A group of courtesans attempt to flee from the grasp of an evil kingpin. But their dreams of freedom come to an end when political corruption and blood ties deny them their rights. Shanty Town is a crime thriller drama directed by Dimeji Ajibola and stars Ini Edo, Chidi Mokeme, Richard Mofe-Damijo, and others.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 20 January 2023

Fauda S4

Fauda is an Israeli action thriller series developed by Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff based on their real-life experiences in the Israel Defence Forces. The series tells the story of Doron Kavillio, a commander in the Mista’arvim unit and his team’s missions. In the fourth season, Doron and his former squad venture on a mission abroad, where new enemies pose a new threat.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 20 January 2023

Let us know which one of these web series releasing this week of January on OTT platforms you are most excited to watch. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.