Want to escape to a world of mind-boggling sci-fi or dreamy romance? Cinema and OTT have opened doors for one to visualize a world of endless fantasies and provide a platform for astounding artistry. OTTs have an array of options to choose from, and we picked some of the best movies on Amazon Prime Video across genres for entertaining movie nights this week.

Here are 6 of the best movies on Amazon Prime Video that you could watch.

Kumbalangi Nights

Saji, Boney, Bobby and Franky are four brothers with a love-hate relationship. When Bobby falls in love with a girl, the other three brothers stand by his side to aid their relationship. Commended as one of the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the Malayalam rom-com is directed by Madhu C. Narayanan. The ensemble cast includes Shane Nigam, Soubin Sahir, Sreenath Basi, Mathew Thomas, Fahadh Faasil and Anna Ben.

V1 Murder Case

Inspector Agni, a forensic expert, takes on a case involving the murder of a young woman whilst dealing with nyctophobia and hallucinations from a past case. The Tamil crime thriller is directed by Pavel Navageethan and stars Ram Arun Castro, Vishnupriya Pillai Gayathri and others.

U Turn

A young reporter decides to investigate the cause of multiple deaths on a flyover which eventually leads her into a world of murder and mystery. The Telugu horror movie stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Aadhi, Rahul Ravindran, Bhoomika Chawla and Narain. The film is directed by Pawan Kumar.

Inception

Cobb and Arthur are extractors who invade subconscious minds through dream-sharing technology to steal corporate secrets. They set out on a mission to plant an idea in a CEO’s mind but are faced with challenges in the dream. The English Sci-Fi film is considered one of the best sci-fi movies on Amazon Prime Video and was directed by Christopher Nolan. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy and more.

Ponniyin Selvan-1

During the rule of the Chola dynasty, Crown Prince Aditha Karikalan senses a suspicious atmosphere amongst the courtiers. Vandiyadevan, his friend, is sent to inform Aditha’s sister, Princess Kundavai and overhears the conspiracy to stop Aditha from ascending the throne. The Tamil historical film stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan and others and was directed by Mani Ratnam.

Trance

Viju Prasad, a motivational speaker, is hired by fraudsters Solomon and Issac to pose as a Christian pastor and perform hoax miracles. He eventually attracts the crowd and helps the enterprise grow into a global phenomenon. The Malayalam psychological thriller was directed by Anwar Rasheed and stars Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, Gautam Menon and others.

We’ll be back with more movie recommendations, so stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.