With four exciting IPL matches, and a bunch of theatrical releases, including Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan-2 and Akhil’s Agent, the weekend is already loaded with tons of entertainment. With the heat soaring up by several notches every day, venturing out to spend some time by the beach or going on a pleasant drive clearly aren’t the ideal options to spend the weekend. To make your weekend exciting even while staying indoors, the OTT platforms are sprucing up the entertainment quotient with a long list of movies and web series that are releasing today. Don’t miss the chance to catch up on them all at once.

Below is the list of movies and web series releasing today on the OTT platforms.

Ravanasura

The recent psychological action thriller, Ravanasura, is digitally premiering today. Starring Ravi Teja, Sushanth, Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah, and others in key roles, the movie was directed by Sudheer Varma. The plot revolves around a junior lawyer fighting the case of a pharma company’s owner. But it is soon learnt that lawyer Ravindra himself is the criminal mind behind several murders under the guise of others. But why is Ravindra murdering people? How is he connected to the victims?

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Viduthalai: Part 1

Directed by Vetrimaaran, Viduthalai is a recent Tamil blockbuster, which was later remade into Telugu as Vidudhala and is one of the most awaited movies releasing today on OTT. The period crime thriller revolves around an alleged train bombing by a political group’s leader, whom the police aim to punish. When a sincere constable joins the force, the inhuman practices of the police are put into question. This blockbuster film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and others.

OTT platform: Zee5

Pakalum Paathiravum

Michael, a wildlife photographer, begins a journey from Kochi to Mysore through the Maoist regions of Wayanad. But he has a hidden intent to his journey, which forms the crux of the plot. Pakalum Paathiravum is a Malayalam action family thriller directed by Ajai Vasudev and stars Kunchakcko Boban, Rajisha Vijayan, and Guru Somasundaran in pivotal roles.

OTT platform: Zee5

Oh My Darling

Starring Anikha Surendran and Melvin G Babu in the lead roles, Oh My Darling is a Malayalam rom-com directed by Jineesh K Joy. The plot revolves around the heartwarming love story between Joel and Jenny and how they overcome the troubles when their bond is put to a test.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Thuramukham

The movie is set in the 1940s and 50s in Kochi, where workers fight against the notorious Chappa system of labour allocation and the primitive work guarantee scheme at the Mattancherry harbour. It follows the struggle of day labourers against dock bosses and centres around two brothers who find themselves on opposing sides of the conflict. Rajeev Ravi directed this Malayalam period drama with Nivin Pauly, Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George and others in key roles.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

U-Turn

Radhika, a tenacious journalism intern, sets out to uncover the truth behind a series of mysterious deaths that occur to motorists taking illegal U-turns on a flyover. Just as she gets closer to the truth, fate takes a cruel twist and she becomes the prime suspect in the investigation. The film is a remake of the 2016 Kannada movie of the same name. Alaya F plays the lead role in this movie directed by Arif Khan.

OTT platform: Zee5

Ved

Starring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza in the lead roles, Ved is a remake of the Telugu blockbuster Majili and is directed by the lead actor himself. The plot follows Satya Jadhav, who dreams of playing for the Indian Cricket Team. However, his life takes an unexpected turn when he falls in love with Nisha. Their love story ends tragically, leaving Satya heartbroken and turning to alcohol. Years later, when a married Satya encounters Nisha’s daughter, Khushi, he agrees to adopt her and begins a new chapter in his life.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Peter Pan and Wendy

A live-action reimagining of JM Barrie’s classic novel and the 1953 animated film, this Walt Disney Pictures production introduces Wendy Darling, a girl avoiding boarding school, to the story. She meets Peter Pan, who takes her on a journey to the magical world of Neverland. David Lowery directed the film starring Alexander Molony, Ever Gabo Anderson, Yara Shahidi, Jude Law, and others.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Web series releasing today on OTT-

Vyavastha

Avinash Chakraborthy is a ruthless advocate who aims to monopolise the legal system, and his law firm, Check Mate, is his strongest weapon besides his immense greed for power. But a junior lawyer with almost zero experience in legal battles goes against the mogul to fight for his ex-lover’s favour in the court of law. How does Vamsi plan to win the case? Vyavastha is a Telugu legal drama starring Karthik Rathnam, Sampath Raj, Hebah Patel, and Kamna Jetmalani as plot-defining characters.

OTT platform: Zee5

Citadel

Citadel, a global spy agency, is on the brink of collapse as the memories of its agents are wiped clean. In the midst of this chaos, a powerful syndicate, Manticore, rises to take their place. The former agents of Citadel must race against time to regain their memories and find the courage to fight back against this new threat. Will they be able to unite and stop Manticore before it’s too late? This upcoming American sci-fi action thriller stars Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci, and others in crucial roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Dr Romantic S3

Dr Romantic is a Korean romantic medical drama starring Han Suk-kyu, Yoo Teon-seok, Seo Hyun-jin, and others as lead characters. Boo Yong-joo, now known as Kim Sa-bu, continues his mission of teaching young doctors to fight against power and money for the sake of their patients. Sa-bu visits Geosan University Hospital to recruit a new surgeon and meets Seo Woo-jin, a doctor with a troubled past who has been ostracised by his colleagues. Meanwhile, Cha Eun-jae, who has been suspended from Geosan Hospital, follows Sa-bu and Woo-jin to Doldam Hospital. The series follows the lives of these three doctors as they face new challenges.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Let us know which one of these movies and web series releasing today on OTT you are watching first this weekend. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.