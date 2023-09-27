Step into the pulse-pounding realm of South Indian crime thriller movies on OTT, a genre so gripping and nerve-wracking that it’s leaving its mark far beyond its regional boundaries. These cinematic gems are not only captivating audiences but also inspiring directors from across India to create remakes. With relentless investigators, cunning criminals, and plots that twist and turn, South Indian Crime Thrillers are setting the standard for high-stakes storytelling that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

Join us as we dive into this world of suspense and intrigue with these top-rated South Indian crime thriller movies on OTT.

Jana Gana Mana

The demise of a professor sends shockwaves throughout the nation, prompting a diligent police officer to launch a meticulous investigation into the murder. Nevertheless, as the case unfolds, it begins to ensnare the officer in a web of complications. The film was directed by Dijo Jose Antony. In the spotlight, you will find Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mamta Mohandas, and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

OTT Platform:Netflix

U Turn

Rachana, an intern at a prominent newspaper, embarks on an investigation into accidents happening on a flyover, collaborating closely with a seasoned crime reporter. However, the scenario takes a dramatic turn when she finds herself facing accusations of causing the demise of a motorist. This Tamil film was directed by Pawan Kumar. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Aadhi Pinisetty, Bhumika Chawla and Rahul Ravindran were seen in the lead roles.

OTT Platform:SonyLIV

Ponmagal Vandhal

A courageous advocate accepts the challenge of representing a woman labelled as a serial killer. Yet, her pursuit of justice swiftly transforms into a crusade against child abuse and pervasive corruption. This harrowing film was directed by J.J. Fredrick. The talented ensemble cast includes Angel, Suriya, Thiagarajan, K Bhagyaraj and others.

OTT Platform:Amazon Prime Video

Ratsasan

After the tragic loss of his father, Arun abandons his dream of pursuing a career in filmmaking and instead embraces the role of a police officer. He embarks on a relentless mission to apprehend a deranged serial killer who preys on schoolgirls. Directed by Ram Kumar, this psychological thriller boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring Vishnu Vishal, Amala Paul, and Ammu Abhirami in pivotal roles. Explore the depths of suspense and intrigue as Arun delves into the mind of a psychotic murderer in this gripping cinematic experience.

OTT Platform:Disney Plus Hotstar

Vikram Vedha

In the realm of this suspenseful thriller, we follow the journey of Vikram, a pragmatic police officer, and his partner Simon, as they relentlessly pursue the elusive target, Vedha. However, the tables turn dramatically when Vedha willingly surrenders and proposes to narrate a tale that sends Vikram’s world spiralling into chaos. Directed by the talented duo of Gayatri and Pushkar, this gripping film assembles an impressive cast that includes R. Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi, Shraddha Srinath, and Varalakshmi Sarathkumar in the lead roles.

OTT Platform:Disney Plus Hotstar

Thani Oruvan

In this heart-pounding cinematic experience, we delve into the world of a wealthy and influential scientist who engages in a series of unethical medical practices for financial gain. Determined to unveil the truth and hold him accountable, a dedicated police officer embarks on a relentless mission to expose the scientist and ensure justice prevails. Directed by the talented Mohan Raja, this gripping film boasts an ensemble cast that includes Jayam Ravi, Arvind Swamy, Nayanthara, Ganesh Venkataraman, and Nasser in pivotal roles.

OTT Platform:MX Player

Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru

Intrigue engulfs the story when a couple meets a mysterious demise, leaving behind a plethora of unanswered questions. Inspector Deepak is tasked with unravelling this enigmatic case, but a fateful encounter during the investigation results in the loss of his leg, effectively marking the conclusion of his career in law enforcement. Directed by the talented Karthick Naren, this psychological thriller takes you on a journey through a web of perplexing circumstances. The ensemble cast, featuring Rahman, Prakash Raghavan, Anjana Jayaprakash, Kunal Kaushik, and Santosh Krishna, delivers stellar performances that intensify the suspense and drama.

OTT Platform:Aha

Game Over

In this gripping thriller, we delve into the life of Swapna, a game designer grappling with the haunting effects of PTSD. She leads a solitary existence, her only company being her dedicated housemaid. However, her world takes a harrowing turn when an enigmatic serial killer infiltrates her home, thrusting her into a nightmarish game of survival like no other. Directed by the talented Ashwin Saravanan, this suspenseful film unfolds a chilling narrative that keeps you on the edge of your seat. The ensemble cast, featuring Taapsee Pannu, Sanchana Natrajan, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, and Soori, delivers compelling performances that intensify the tension and intrigue.

OTT Platform:Netflix

Drushyam

This Telugu thriller introduces us to a shrewd entrepreneur who masterminds what seems to be a flawless crime, all with the intent of safeguarding his family from a potential future behind bars. Nevertheless, the delicate equilibrium he has meticulously crafted begins to crumble when an unforeseen witness emerges, placing the closely guarded secret that determines his family’s destiny in jeopardy. Guided by the adept direction of Jeethu Joseph, this suspense-laden narrative unfurls a story imbued with intrigue and subterfuge. The ensemble cast, featuring Venkatesh Daggubati, Nadhiya, Esther Anil, Kruthika Jayakumar, and Meena, delivers riveting performances that enrich the narrative with layers of complexity.

OTT Platform:Amazon Prime Video

