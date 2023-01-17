In a shocking case of rape of a minor girl, the Visakhapatnam City Police punished a 12-year-old boy, a local of Bheemili, on 17 January 2023. According to the police, this case was recorded at the Bheemili Police Station on 21 January 2022 upon the victim’s mother’s complaint. The Juvenile Justice Board sentenced the Child in Conflict with Law (CICL) to one year of community service and ruled to pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the victim’s family.

According to the complaint, the mother found the accused sexually assaulting the 6-year-old girl near her residence at around 2 PM on 21 January 2022. Later, the same day, she approached the Bheemili PS and raised a complaint about the assault on her daughter. The Visakhapatnam City Police, on the directives of CP Ch Srikanth and the then ACP of Disha Police, Prem Kajal, conducted an investigation and collected evidence in the rape case of the minor girl.

Also read: Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Express derails, no casualties reported

Upon examining the evidence and witnesses, the Juvenile Justice Board passed the judgement on Tuesday and directed the officials to put the CICL under community services for one year. The victim’s family will receive compensation of Rs 10 lakhs.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.