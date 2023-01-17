Can’t get enough of watching sunrises and leisurely walking on the sand as the waves hit your feet on the popular beaches of Vizag? Owing to the Bay of Bengal, Andhra Pradesh is known for its vast number of beaches, and some of them also happen to be famous tourist spots. If you’re looking for ones outside of Visakhapatnam, here are a few famous beaches in Andhra Pradesh that we think would be a great spot for your next vacation.

Here is the list of 6 famous beaches in Andhra Pradesh you could visit apart from Vizag.

Kakinada Beach

Kakinada Beach is considered one of the popular beaches in Andhra Pradesh. The beach is located 8 km from the town and is mostly crowded with tourists. Apart from sitting on the sand and admiring the waves crashing on the shore, one can walk on the famous glass bridge and also grab quick bites from the many food stalls lined up on the beach.

Kalingapatnam Beach

Kalingapatnam Beach has been recognized as a popular tourist destination in Srikakulam. Located 30 km from Srikakulam town, the Lighthouse and the Buddhist Stupa are the main attractions at the beach. The scenic beauty of the beach attracts tourists every year, and it is recommended to visit the nearby Salihundam Buddhist Heritage Site and Arasavalli Temple.

Suryalanka Beach

Located 66 km from Guntur, Suryalanka Beach is a popular getaway spot for the weekend. The beach is known for its crystal clear waters and is perfect for those who would want to swim. One can also visit Uppalapadu Bird Sanctuary, Mahachaitya and Undavalli Caves during their time in Guntur.

Mypadu Beach

Mypadu Beach is the most visited beach in Nellore and is located 25 km from the city. With the availability of Haritha Resorts, it has become a popular destination among tourists. The waves are quite strong, and the fish fry sold by vendors is popular. The Talpagiri Ranganathaswamy Temple, Bara Shaheed Dargah and the Penchalakona Waterfalls are other popular tourist destinations in the district.

Yanam Beach

Yanam Beach is located in Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh. The beach is well-maintained and has a boating facility. It is often thronged by crowds during evenings to catch a spectacular view of the sunset. The Shivam Bath is one of the main attractions of the beach, alongside Meesala Venkanna Temple and St Anne’s Catholic Church.

Manginapudi Beach

At a distance of 12 km from Machilipatnam city lies Manginapudi Beach. The beach has a lot to offer to its visitors, such as camel rides, horse rides, mini car rides and more. It is especially popular for the beach festival conducted by the Government and the recreational facilities for visitors to indulge in.

