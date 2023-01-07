Listening to the sound of the waves crashing against the shore, letting the cool breeze hit our skin, and the sunset hues of the beach never fail to leave us jocund. India is known for its impeccable beaches, and people throng to them pretty often. With the many coastal cities that it has, some of the best beach destinations in South India go unnoticed. While Goa is an obvious choice, many others deserve the same amount of love.

Here are the 6 best beach destinations in South India that you should visit.

Fort Kochi Beach

While Fort Kochi is known for its exquisite Dutch and British colonial architecture, the beach is a bonus. The seafood, Vasco da Gama square and the Chinese Fishing nets are the main reasons why it is a popular destination among tourists as well as locals. The exuberant waves, the gorgeous mellow sunsets and the drool-worthy delicacies from this part of God’s Own Country are absolute therapy. You would need more than a day to explore the whole place, however, check out the Mattancherry Palace, visit St. Francis Church and explore Jew Town. It is located around 6 km from the city (Kochi).

Kozhikode Beach

Kozhikode District is known for its blissful beaches and flaming sunsets, which even the locals can’t get enough of. The Thikkoti Light House is a famous tourist attraction alongside the Dolphin’s point, where you might catch the delightful sight of dolphins diving into the sparkling waters of the Arabian Sea. The Lion’s Park for children is a popular stop for kids. While you are there, do try the famous Kozhikodan biryani and Nannari Sharbath.

Kanyakumari Beach

Being the southern part, Kanyakumari is the only place in India where you will have the privilege of witnessing a stunning sunset and sunrise. Kanyakumari Beach, no doubt, is a hotspot for tourists and has a lot to offer. The Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Thiruvalluvar Statue, Vattakottai Fort and Suchindram Shree Thanumalayan Swamy Temple are some of the prominent tourist spots.

Auroville Beach

Located about 12 km from Pondicherry, Auroville Beach is one of the best beach destinations in South India The beach is known for its visually attractive landscape and astounding sunsets. One can sit and admire the calm waves hitting the shore, and if you are into swimming or surfing, then you would love these waters all the more. It offers a relaxing time to tourists as the beach is not cramped with food stalls and shops. The Auroville township is known for being an ideal place for meditation and peace.

Kapu Beach

Kapu Beach entices tourists from across the country for its long sandy beaches and panoramic view of the Arabian Sea. The beach is also known for the greenery surrounding it. The Kapu lighthouse was built in 1901 and is open to tourists from 4 PM to 6 PM. The lighthouse offers a bird’s view of the sea from the top. It is located 45 km from Mangluru and 400 km from Bangalore.

Malpe Beach

Located 6 km from Udupi town, Malpe beach is famous for its vast stretches of golden sand, crystal blue waters and palm trees. It is slowly growing to be one of Karnataka’s favourite beaches. The even and playful waves make it possible to swim, surf and for watersports. The tropical weather adds to the ecstasy. It is also recommended to explore St. Mary’s island and Daria Bahadurgad fort. Malpe is located 410 km from Bengaluru and 60 km from Mangaluru.

