Many parts of Andhra Pradesh recorded temperatures below 5 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Areas of Alluri Sitarama Raju District near Vizag recorded the lowest at 1.5 degrees Celsius. Hill stations, Araku and Lambasingi, were flocked with tourists from across Andhra Pradesh, who enjoyed the cold temperatures around Vizag. Along with North India, parts of Andhra Pradesh in the south are also experiencing extreme temperatures this winter season.

According to the weather reports, three areas, Chintapalli, Kuntala and Hukumpeta, recorded 1.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning, while Araku recorded 3.3 degrees Celsius. A total of 16 regions across Andhra Pradesh recorded temperatures below 5 degrees Celsius making it one of the coldest winters witnessed in the state.

Hill stations near Vizag witnessed thin ice sheets forming over the grass and parked vehicles. Dense fog across the district disrupted the traffic flow surrounding Arakau and Lambasingi for many hours on the weekend. For the second time in the last five years, areas of the ASR District dipped to 1.5 degrees Celsius. The extreme cold temperatures are expected to worsen as the mercury shows a decreasing trend.

Also read: Air Asia to run a Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad flight from February 2023

Vanajangi, Paderu, Minumuluru, Tajangi, Munchingpu, Pedabayalu and other areas near Vizag also witnessed similar temperatures. According to Indian Meteorological Department, the Sankranti Season is expected to get colder.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.